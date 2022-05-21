Bernard Yanowitz 2/19/26 - 5/17/22
Dr. Bernard Yanowitz born in Malone, New York on February 19, 1926 died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 16 Iyar 5782.
He attended St. Lawrence University and graduated from Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery in 1949. A veteran of World War II, he came to Washington to join the staff of the Group Health Association. He was recalled to service in the Navy during the Korean War and after his discharge he returned to Washington to enter private practice. He was a Past President of the District of Columbia Dental Society, the Maimonides Dental Society, and the Washington Federation of Temple Brotherhoods. He was a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the honorary dental society, and was awarded Fellowship in the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists and the Academy of General Dentistry.
Affectionally known as “Bernie” he did volunteer work for the Hebrew Home for the Aged, the Metropolitan Police Boys and Girls Club and served on the Board of Governors of the Washington Hebrew Congregation from 1970-1973. A long-time resident of the Town of Somerset he retired from dentistry in 1991. Though a resident of Deerfield Beach, Florida he continued to spend his summers in Bethesda, Maryland and Bethany Beach, Delaware.
Bernie had a keen sense of humor, enjoyed reading, thrived on live performances and recordings of 1940s jazz. Having lettered in sports at Franklin Academy High School, he had a lifetime interest following different sports and various teams. He was an active tennis player throughout his life and a Gold Medalist in the Senior Olympics. Most of all, Bernie enjoyed the company of his family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife Helen of more than seventy years, his five children, Melissa Yanowitz (John Robey), John Yanowitz (SuAnne), Julie Alter (Leo), Beth Devlin (Joe), Mark Yanowitz (Amy Belscher) and brother Dr. Frank Yanowitz (Betty). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Allison Alter Martin (Keith), Bryan Alter, Conor Devlin (Melissa), Becca Devlin Spresser (Michael,) Kayla Devlin, Sam Yanowitz, Alva Yanowitz, Jack Yanowitz and four great-grandchildren Miriam, Brooks, Ruby and Charlie along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Preceded in death by parents Paul Yanowitz and Bertha Jebrock Yanowitz and sisters Mildred, Lillian, Gertrude, and Louise.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Jewish Social Service Agency https://www.jssa.org/ or the Washington Hebrew Congregation https://www.whctemple.org/give/. Please practice random acts of kindness.
