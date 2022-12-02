Frank Denis Rodgers of Silver Spring, Maryland, peacefully passed away on Thursday November 24, 2022.
Frank was born on November 26, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Mildred Rodgers of Ocean City, New Jersey. Frank was one of three children, sisters Rosemary Rodgers McHugh and the late Joan Rodgers Chandler, and graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School and Villanova University in the Philadelphia area. Throughout his career in hospitality, Frank was recognized as a dedicated leader and manager.
Frank was blessed with three children with his former wife Joan Rodgers Weihmann, Alicia (Heneghan), Christian, and Stephanie; grandchildren Andrew, Elise, and Julia; and the many friends and acquaintances he made throughout his lifetime. Even though he left the Philadelphia area, Frank held a lifelong loyalty for Villanova basketball, all of Philadelphia’s professional sports teams, and the region’s unique delicacies: cheesesteaks, hoagies, pizza, and scrapple, among others.
Private memorial services will be held in honor of Frank over the coming weeks. Donations to the Casey House (Montgomery Hospice) in Rockville, MD at montgomeryhospice.org, would be gratefully accepted.
Date Of Birth: 11/26/1947
Date Of Death: 11/24/2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.