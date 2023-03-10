Helen Yanowitz 5/8/27 - 2/24/23
Helen Yanowitz née Helen John Nanchu born in Dudley, Massachusetts on May 8, 1927 died at her home in Florida after a brief illness on February 24, 2023, 3 Adar, 5783.
Helen, an R.N., worked at Worcester Memorial Hospital and later attended Boston University School of Nursing. She moved to the Washington, D.C. area following her marriage to Dr. Bernard Yanowitz and became active in residential real estate for more than thirty years.
A long-time resident of the Town of Somerset in Chevy Chase, Maryland, she did extensive volunteer work including Tri-County Animal Rescue, United Givers Fund, Florence Crittenton Home and Planned Parenthood; serving on the Board of Directors. She was a Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Maimonides Dental Society. As Captain of an integrated tennis team she made New York Times front page news championing the rights of players, "Capital Club Bars Integrated Tennis" August 25, 1968. An active tennis player, she was a Gold Medalist in the Senior Olympics, a USTA team member representing the Middle Atlantic area and in 2004 she had a USTA National ranking of 23 for Women's Singles 75 and over.
After becoming a resident of Deerfield Beach, Florida, she continued to spend her summers in Bethesda, Maryland and Bethany Beach, Delaware.
Helen treasured her marriage and family. Her beloved husband of more than 70 years, Dr. Bernard Yanowitz, died May 17, 2022. She is survived by their five children, Melissa Yanowitz (John Robey), John Yanowitz (Suanne), Julie Alter (Leo), Beth Devlin (Joe), Mark Yanowitz (Amy Belscher) and sister Dorothy Nanchu. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Allison Alter Martin (Keith), Bryan Alter, Conor Devlin (Melissa), Becca Devlin Spresser (Michael), Kayla Devlin, Sam Yanowitz, Alva Yanowitz, Jack Yanowitz and six great-grandchildren Lilian, Grace, Miriam, Brooks, Ruby and Charlie along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Preceded in death by her parents John Michael Nanchu and Vasiliki Beltson Nanchu, brother James J. Nanchu and sister Athina Kotseas.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood https://www.plannedparenthood.org or the Jewish Federation https://www.shalomdc.org or the Washington Hebrew Congregation https://www.whctemple.org/give/ Please practice random acts of kindness.
