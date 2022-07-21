Warren G. Rainbolt, 100, of Rockville, MD, passed away on June 29, 2022, from heart disease.
Born on October 28, 1921, in Butler, TN, to Lona Bertha Snyder and Roy Valentine Rainbolt, Warren attended school in eastern Tennessee, before heading out on his own. After selling insurance in South Dakota, he moved east and built a successful career over four decades as a licensed real estate professional in the Greater Washington, DC area with his wife Joan, who passed away in 1996.
Warren was most proud of his family of five children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. However, his best friends may have been his little dogs Tazi and Bella. Rarely was there a time when someone visited Warren that Tazi wasn’t nestled in his lap, or a morning where Warren wasn’t smiling at Bella while she danced around his feet.
One of his greatest joys was his lovely home, which he was fortunate to live in until his passing. Warren often enjoyed sitting on his back deck on warm days and viewing his garden. Earlier this year, he was delighted to receive a letter from the White House, signed by the President, acknowledging him as a centenarian.
Warren loved telling his children and grandchildren about some of his favorite moments from his childhood, which included coming home from a long day of fishing or school and stopping by his grandmother’s house for a slice of fresh baked apple pie, enjoying warm Tennessee summer evenings, eating his mother’s homemade biscuits with slices of tomatoes just picked from their gardens, and roaming in the rolling hills with his childhood dog. His children fondly remember spending weekends making homemade pizzas with him, grilling in the backyard, and visits to the Eastern Shore. Some of his son Ed’s best childhood memories of his father are watching the Washington Football Team play on Sundays and throwing the football around after the game in the backyard. Trish recalls shopping excursions while people-watching in Montgomery Mall with her dad and eating her father’s homemade pancakes every weekend. One of Joni’s best memories with her father was sitting with him having discussions about life.
Warren will be deeply missed by his large family including, daughters Linda Grimes (and Michael Grimes), Fran McCay (and Dorsey McCay) Joni Rainbolt (and Majid Abubakar), and Trish Newell (and Mark Newell), and son Ed Rainbolt (and Karen Rainbolt). Grandchildren are David McCay, Lisa Smith (and Jerrod Smith), Dawn Rainbolt Boulot (and Nathanael Boulot), Ryan Newell (and Hannah Newell), Victoria Anton (and Blake Anton), Austin Newell (and Maegan Powell), Bradley Rainbolt (and Katie Rainbolt), Christy Newell (and Davin Williams), Tyler Newell, and Adam Rainbolt. Great-grandchildren are Brinley McCay, Canon McCay, Emery Smith, Sutton Smith, Palmer Smith, and Carter Anton. His passing will also be felt by his nieces Sherri Bell and Peggy Carbine, along with other family members, friends, and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his wives Joan and Wanda, sisters Gladys and Nina, and his parents, Lona and Roy.
Funeral Arrangements: Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown, MD handled the arrangements. A celebration of life occurred Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Casey House (Montgomery Hospice) in Rockville, MD at montgomeryhospice.org would be gratefully accepted.
Deceaseds Date Of Birth: October 28, 1921
Deceaseds Date Of Death: June 29, 2022
