At the  beginning of the Pandemic Dr Megan Ranney  of Brown advocated  for Personal Protective Equipment  for Healthcare workers after  one of her team in the emergency room of Rhode Island Hospital passed away from  covid.She is to  complimented for her efforts.Now OSHA is making an effort  with its new rule.We need  to do all we can as a community  to help all of those who are putting themselves at risk to serve us du r ing this unprecedented time.

