Olney Days returned in full force for the first time in three years and was a resounding success. As Helene Rosenheim, one of the Olney Days Coordinators noted, “This event builds memories that participants—as well as our organizers and volunteers—will talk about for years to come. We hope all those who attended will smile when they think back on the weekend.” More than 100 adult volunteers and 200 student volunteers helped plan and run eight different events over three days.
On Friday night Olney Boys and Girls Club's (OBGC) Flix @ The Fields started the weekend with a screening of Spiderman - No Way Home was on a big outdoor screen. Brad Scott, Executive Director at OBGC, noted "We were excited to welcome over 1500 people back to the park. It was a great way to kick off Olney Days."
Saturday morning the Olney community, once again, came together for a final Joe’s Ride “Remembering Olney’s Kids” to show love and compassion to neighbors and friends who have lost a child. Over 350 participants stood silently while the names of children who have gone before us were read, Joe’s Ride again demonstrated to all in attendance that “love never dies”.
The Sanford family would like to say "Thank you to the committee members, sponsors, volunteers and participants of Joe’s Ride who worked tirelessly to make this event the success that is was."
The Paper Shred which started over 10 years ago, shredded over 11,000 pounds of paper this year. A company called Choose 2 Reuse joined the shred this year collecting over 1300 pounds of clothing and household donations.
The weather was perfect for Olney Days Party in the Park. Barbara Falcigno, one of the Olney Days Coordinators shared "We had a record turn-out with over 6300 people attending - yes, we counted. Most importantly, we promise to have more food trucks next year." Though long lines didn't bother everyone. Bobby Johnson from Emory Church Rd commented, "I stood in line for an hour for ice cream and I would do it again."
There are always challenges with large events like this. This year the stage did not get delivered but Dave Johnson was able to put something together just hours before the first band was to play.
Parking was vastly improved over previous years with the help of Boy Scout of America Troop 457. Jim Smith, the adult leader in charge of the troop’s mission, said, “In previous years, parking always suffered from lack of enough volunteers throughout the 6-hour event. One year, the police had to shut down the Georgia Ave entrance due to dangerous backups. We solved that problem for Olney Civic Fund” with almost 100 scouts, adult leaders, and parents on hand to direct attendees to the closest available spot.
Early Sunday morning, the Community Clean Up started at Olney Manor Park. Different groups spread throughout the community and cleaned up several wooded areas. An effort was made this year to bring green practices to Olney Days, such as composting of food scraps and compostable food/drink containers. With the help of Green Olney, compost bins were available and volunteers showed people what to put into each container - compost, recycle, or trash.
The rain held off long enough for the Fletchers to hold the Car and Truck Show later on Sunday morning but the afternoon parade wasn't so lucky. At the time OCF had to make a decision about the parade, the forecast showed rain coming later in the day. OCF felt it was worth holding the parade since so many organizers and groups worked hard to prepare for the parade
Parade Coordinator Kathy Curtis, noted, “While the 2022 parade will live in memory as one of the soggiest parades ever, I’ve gotten so many upbeat messages from those in the parade, and they reminded me what a special place Olney is and how happy I am to call it home.” Groups involved shared their thoughts:
· The girls are all so excited and happy! They said it was so fun and apparently loved that it was raining!
· Yes it was soggy, but was very nice! We were happy to participate and we are looking forward to participating again next year!
· We were so happy to be a part of the parade. The girls had a blast! Rain, what rain! They didn’t care at all! We would love to be a part of such a wonderful experience again next year!!
One of the parade judges, Tom Farquhar admitted, "I can hardly believe I had so much fun standing in the rain for an hour!"
Planning this event takes many donated hours and funds. Helene Rosenheim notes that “We’re already thinking of how we can improve things next year and benefit from our lessons learned." Art Brodsky, Chair of the Olney Civic Fund notes “As a nonprofit organization, we depend on the generosity of businesses and community members to fund Olney Days activities and to provide support for our grants to organizations serving the Olney community."
And local businesses certainly came through. The Chair of Fundraising Committee Barbara Falcigno notes, "Admission to all Olney Day events is free and the funding to cover the $35,000 cost of the weekend is from our local business community. Fletcher's Service Center, Graeves Auto and Tire, and Medstar Health are perennial Platinum sponsors. Olney Civic Fund can also count on Giant Foods, Minahan Orthodontics, The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring, and GOCA as Gold sponsors. Several new companies joined this group: Fitzgerald Toyota in Gaithersburg, Fair Hill Shops, Kendall Capital and Cadence Living at Olney. Montgomery Parks partners with Olney Civic Fund and without their support, Party in the Park would not be what it is. Sandy Spring Bank, The Scientific Consulting Group, and Martin's Sedan & Limousine Service also provide gold valuable in-kind services. Together with our Silver sponsors and individual donations, we are able to cover all the expenses and even have some left to grant out to non-profits serving the Olney community."
And the positive effect on the Olney community is indeed worth it. As Terri Hogan, Executive Director of the Olney Chamber of Commerce, notes, “Olney Days is all about celebrating community spirit. It’s a wonderful tradition that allows us all to come together to foster that sense of community, and all the reasons why Olney is a great place to live and work.”
About the Olney Civic Fund
OCF is a local, non-profit organization dedicated to raising public awareness of Olney charitable, educational, civic, and cultural activities and supporting local charitable projects and civic events such as Olney Days. Learn more at www.OlneyCivicFund.org, on Facebook and Twitter @OlneyCivicFund, on Instagram @OlneyDays and #OlneyDays.
