New measures proposed by the Prince George County Public School system (PGCPS) could soon bring ease to students and families facing transportation hardships, according to a discussion which occurred at the Operations, Budget and Fiscal Affairs meeting on Wednesday.
Prince George's County currently staffs 963 school bus drivers, 200 below the necessary number for the public school system to be fully functional. This driver shortage is resulting in students and parents left frustrated by continuous extensive bus delays.
Just two months into the job, transportation director Keba Baldwin is already strategizing solutions for this county wide issue.
During the meeting, Baldwin went into detail about several changes and efforts the school system will be putting into action. Baldwin stated that the committee's five distinct areas of focus are, driver recruitment, driver retention, communication, routing, and transportation initiatives.
“We are actively working on all of these initiatives to make sure that we are doing the very best that we can to get our students to school safely and timely,” Baldwin said.
In an effort to increase bus driver quantities the PGCPS has partnered with the HR department to conduct various hiring events. Advertisements regarding bus driver recruitment have been posted in the community and paid CDL training has also been offered to all eligible candidates.
To retain their current driver numbers, the transportation committee is offering an additional compensation program where the opportunity is given to complete additional roles for payment.
While the efforts to solve PG County's bus driver deficit is underway, Baldwin and his team have made communication a priority. The Public School System of Prince George County has been in the process of utilizing the mobile app, StopFinder.
StopFinder allows parents, guardians, and caregivers to quickly view information about their child's bus schedule and whereabouts. Though the official PGCPS website listed that the StopFinder app would be “fully integrated with PGCPS routing software, GPS and other communications to ensure accurate real time data,” many users have had different experiences while utilizing the app.
In a testimony to the PGCPS, Julia Snyder, a parent of a kindergarten student in the public school system, described the lack of precision of StopFinder. “I have spent the past two weeks using StopFinder, which tells me that my kindergartener's bus should arrive at 4:14pm but in reality it arrives 1-1.5 hours later, if it comes at all,” Snyder said.
In response to numerous negative remarks from constituents regarding the app, the transportation committee has pledged to look into alternative communication devices. “What is coming down the pipeline is access to the school messenger system,” Baldwin said. This system, arranged to go live by next week, will allow schools to call, email, and text parents on the status of different buses. “It doesn't solve our total solution but hopefully this will make a big dent in this.”
Shayla Adams-Stafford, the committee chair who coordinated Tuesday's meeting emphasized the need for communication. For the schools and families in Prince George's County, increased contact can ease the tribulation this transportation debacle has brought upon the community. In her closing remarks, Adams-Stafford stated that she “recommended that the school system provide parents with a daily communication method to determine what's happening with their child's bus.”
The Operations, Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee and the entirety of the PGCPS System are united in their aspirations. With new methods of change put to action, the public school system of Prince George County is optimistic about a future of efficient and effective transportation.
