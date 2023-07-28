Baltimore, MD (21210 )

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 95F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.