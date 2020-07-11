As Orsted cancels plans for the interconnection facility at Fenwick Island for what they say are  enviornmental concerns  maybe  it would be wise to have  further inquiry into other projects they have along the  East  Coast.They are  reinstalling cable at their  Block Island  Farm.As they  look  for a  new land lease for  Skipjack maybe looking  at  their  other  land leases would be  prudent. In  addition  we  need to hear  more from the  fishermen about  their  concerns  and how their livelihoods  may be  affected

