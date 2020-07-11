As Orsted cancels plans for the interconnection facility at Fenwick Island for what they say are enviornmental concerns maybe it would be wise to have further inquiry into other projects they have along the East Coast.They are reinstalling cable at their Block Island Farm.As they look for a new land lease for Skipjack maybe looking at their other land leases would be prudent. In addition we need to hear more from the fishermen about their concerns and how their livelihoods may be affected
Orsted says enviornmental concerns causes them to drop plans for interconnection facility forSkipjack Wind farm
