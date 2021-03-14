Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, the For the People Act, a once-in-a-generation reform effort to protect and expand the right to vote, clean up corruption in Washington and restore trust, transparency and integrity in government.
Marylanders and Americans of all political stripes are demanding real change and accountability from their elected officials. People are deeply frustrated by the state of our political system – where voter suppression, extreme partisan gerrymandering and big, dark, special-interest money drown out the voices of ordinary Americans.
Swiftly passing H.R. 1 sends a strong signal to people in Maryland and across the country that we hear them. It demonstrates our unwavering and longstanding commitment to enact transformational reforms.
This once-in-a-generation reform effort – supported by a majority of Americans, including Republicans, Independents and Democrats – will end decades of dysfunction in Washington, return power back to the people and build a more just, equitable and prosperous country for all Americans.
Key provisions of H.R. 1 include:
- Expanding automatic voter registration and same day registration.
- Strengthening vote by mail, early voting and ballot access.
- Combating voter intimidation and voter suppression.
- Protecting elections from foreign interference.
- Fixing partisan gerrymandering.
- Promoting digital ad transparency.
- Forcing disclosure of dark money.
- Reining in lobbyist influence.
- Enforcing ethics and conflict of interest rules for all government officials.
- Empowering small donors with matching funds paid for by lawbreakers, not taxpayers.
It’s more important than ever before to deliver on the promise of H.R. 1 and restore faith in our democracy. We have no time to waste.
