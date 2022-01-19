After four students were shot and killed on November 30th, 2021, the question regarding student safety within the United States once again became a topic of heavy discussion. The ripple effect that was the Oxford High School Shooting sparked conversations that have been heard too many times before. According to Sandyhookpromise.org, there have been 1,316 school shootings since 1970. How is Quince Orchard prepared if the worst thing that could happen, happened?
When 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire at his Oakland County high school at 12:51pm, students found themselves barricading within the walls of their classrooms. 16-year-old Oxford High School student Dale Schmalenberg told the New York Times that he “didn’t really know how to respond.” After firing around 30 shots with a semiautomatic handgun, injuring 11, Crumbley surrendered himself to police without a fight.
The day before the attack, Crumbley was caught searching for ammunition during class, which had led to a meeting with school faculty. On the morning of the shooting, Crumbley’s parents were called to the school in concern for their son’s violent behavior. He was reported by his teacher for the graphic depictions of gore he had etched on his desk, labeled with, “Blood everywhere” and, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Insisting to keep their son in school for the remainder of the day, Crumbley returned to class, beginning his rampage shortly after.
What measures are in place to prevent the same mistakes made that allowed malicious intent to fester? “The training we do with fire drills and shelter drills develops routines in staff,” says QO mathematics teacher Joshua Davis. “The reason you train is so that when a real situation happens, you default to your training.” Students rely on their teachers not only for education, but for their safety as well. By knowing what to do in a dangerous situation, lives can be protected and people can be saved. It only takes seconds for an attacker to injure and kill several, as seen in other mass shootings such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Sandy Hook massacres.
“Honestly, sometimes I do not feel safe as a student in QO. This is partly due to the shooting threats that have occurred,” said an anonymous senior at QO. “It is not only our school, but many other schools in Maryland have experienced these too. These situations have impacted me and many other students to become more anxious and guarded as we do not know what to expect after hearing these types of threats.” The slew of constant threats of a potential occurrence of a mass/school shooting, fabricated or not, have a deep effect on the students at the receiving end. No child should have to fear for their lives when they enter the front doors of Quince Orchard, with the student adding that there needs to be a focus, “on how [students] emotionally feel after these situations.”
The anonymous student goes on to describe that although they have never felt entirely fearful for their life, a sense of uneasiness and discomfort still linger. “As a student in the U.S., we shouldn’t have to feel agitated and guarded at a place that should be a “safe environment.”’
The Prowler reached out to the head of security and acting principal of Quince Orchard but were unable to receive a response in time for this article’s publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.