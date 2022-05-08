Ms. Bubar She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.Previously she has worked  at  the U.S. Enviornmental Protection Agency U.S. Department of Energy and U.s. Nucleur Reulatory Commission. She succeeds Mindy Herman who was  an energy utilities lawyer before appointment and is retiring               Maryland s first female public service commissioner was also from Montgomery County Lilo K. Schifter who served from 1978 to 1994.

