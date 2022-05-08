Ms. Bubar She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.Previously she has worked at the U.S. Enviornmental Protection Agency U.S. Department of Energy and U.s. Nucleur Reulatory Commission. She succeeds Mindy Herman who was an energy utilities lawyer before appointment and is retiring Maryland s first female public service commissioner was also from Montgomery County Lilo K. Schifter who served from 1978 to 1994.
Patrice M. Bubar Deputy Director Of the Montgomery County Department Of Environmental Protection Appointed to Maryland Public Service Commission
-
- Updated
- 0
City of Gaithersburg
Featured Student Stories
- Check Out These Whitman Students Discussing Recent Events in the NFL and NBA
- MCPS enters new agreement with local police
- New Florida law bans LGBTQ+ topics from classroom discussion
- Ketanji Brown-Jackson’s SCOTUS hearings lead to confirmation
- Dylan’s Piece of the Puzzle: New York Times Puzzles, ranked
- Olivia Rodrigo opens up to world in highly anticipated film
- “The Little Mermaid” impresses audiences
- Whitman junior Arvin Kim wins SMOB election with 58.7% of the vote
- A rundown of the MCPS Superintendent’s press conference
- Paper towels vs hand dryers
Latest Posts
- Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
- Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit
- Patrice M. Bubar Deputy Director Of the Montgomery County Department Of Environmental Protection Appointed to Maryland Public Service Commission
- Sen. Ben Cardin Makes Statement about Mother's Day And Women’s Rights
- First-seeded Terps Stay Alive in Rematch of Last Year’s Big 10 Tournament Finals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Limits Use of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to Certain Individuals
- Gov. Hogan hints at running for 2024 presidential election
- Mask wearing becomes optional in Montgomery Schools
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
- By Nikki Mirala
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.