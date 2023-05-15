WASHINGTON, DC – Following is a statement from CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres, reacting to the Biden administration’s plan to replace Title 42 restrictions at the U.S./Mexico border with a new asylum ban.
This announcement is a new low for the Biden administration and, indeed, this country. People move. They move for safety; they move for opportunity. They move because they want to, and sometimes because they have to.
The people who are coming to our border to seek asylum are just that—people. They want the same thing we all want—a chance at safety, security, and a future without fear. Why can’t we have policies that reflect our shared humanity?
Instead of showing leadership and changing the conversation about migration to one of humanity and fairness, President Biden and some Democrats are doubling down on the narrative of fear and embracing exclusion. They’re trying to present a sanitized version of the “othering” that President Trump so proudly brandished.
But there is no Trump-lite. There is no humane way to turn away people in danger. Either we understand that we are part of one human race and orient our policies to embrace this fact, or we fail in a deep way.
At CASA we see people seeking asylum as heroes, and the Biden administration and politicians of all parties who want to turn them away as cowards. People seeking asylum are living the values we claim every day. They are striving and seeking. It’s not just that they would do anything to protect their families—they are doing everything.
It’s the same as people with Temporary Protected Status. Despite the tentative acceptance they are given by U.S. laws, they are building something strong for their families and this country. We should embrace them as people, as friends and neighbors, as our community. We should restore the right to seek asylum, and extend TPS for Central America—to reduce the constant fear of deportation that so many of our community members face, so we can focus on building our future together.
