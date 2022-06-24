This morning the United States Supreme Court announced a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
Statement from Perry Paylor:
"This morning's news is deeply troubling. When elected Montgomery County State's Attorney, I will ensure that Montgomery County remain a Safe Space for Women Exercising their Reproductive Rights. In accordance with MD state law, I will never prosecute any person or health care provider involved in receiving, conducting, or facilitating reproductive health services.
In addition, I will work with legislators to strengthen protections for individuals seeking reproductive health care and their providers, from threats, physical violence, coercion, and intimidation."
