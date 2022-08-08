“Dr. Robert Bickford was a visionary who championed an unwavering commitment to leaving his environment better than he found it,” said Falecia D. Williams, Ed.D., the current president of Prince George’s Community College. “As the longest serving president of the College, Dr. Bickford’s contributions are nothing short of exceptional. They established a firm foundation from which all that exists today rests on. Dr. Bickford’s passing is a great loss for our community, but his life and legacy will never be forgotten.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.