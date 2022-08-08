“Dr. Robert Bickford was a visionary who championed an unwavering commitment to leaving his environment better than he found it,” said Falecia D. Williams, Ed.D., the current president of Prince George’s Community College. “As the longest serving president of the College, Dr. Bickford’s contributions are nothing short of exceptional. They established a firm foundation from which all that exists today rests on. Dr. Bickford’s passing is a great loss for our community, but his life and legacy will never be forgotten.”
featured
PGCC Statement on passing of Dr. Bickford
- Provided by PGCC.
-
- Updated
- 0
City of Gaithersburg
Featured Student Stories
- Is Montgomery County handling the mental health crisis?
- Whitman Class of 2022 Graduates Monday Morning
- Former Teacher Kirkland Shipley Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse Charges
- Students’ Requests for Grade Adjustments Frustrate Teachers
- Alumni Jacob Daley Pursues His Love for Music
- Softball obliterates Walter Johnson 17–1 in regional semifinals
- Softball season comes to a close after falling 10–3 to Churchill in regional final
- Whitman juniors place first in team business event at international DECA conference
- Girls lacrosse knocks off Quince Orchard 12-10 in inaugural county championship
- Festival of the Arts returns in-person after two years online
Latest Posts
- Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
- Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit
- PGCC Statement on passing of Dr. Bickford
- Thrive 2050 Community Forum
- Statement from Councilmember Hucker on Federal Highway Administration’s Decision to Delay Action on Managed Lanes Project
- Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway
- 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is Coming Soon
- GEICO Which Has Its Headquarters In Chevy Chase Has Closed Its California Offices
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
- By Nikki Mirala
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.