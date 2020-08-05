Provided by Phenomenal Womxn
"Our inaugural benefit concert in 2018 raised $2400. Because we always want to be a little better than before, we have a goal of raising $2401. Half of all proceeds will be donated to My Sister's Place, whose mission is to end domestic violence and empower everyone to build healthy lives and relationships. Donate here!
While this amazing festival is free to attend, a $25 donation per attendee would be split between Phenomenal Womxn and My Sister's Place- it would mean a lot."
Aug 08, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Online Event
About Phenomenal Womxn
Phenomenal Womxn is an organization, but we're also a community of artists, performers, outspoken supporters, and allies of all genders. We thank this whole community.
The mission of Phenomenal Womxn is to amplify the voices of womxn, and help young womxn find that voice. We empower womxn of all ages through artistic showcases, musical performances, arts education, womxn’s studies, and service learning.
Oh, and the “x” in “Womxn” isn’t a typo; it’s a spelling change meant to include all female-identifying people in our mission.
Through multi-disciplined performances, we display the creations of adult female/femme artists. Through sponsorships and ticket sales for these performances, Phenomenal Womxn will generate the necessary funding to create an educational summer camp for phenomenal womxn-to-be to study music, visual arts, theater, and correlated subjects. Camp attendees will use this training to perform/participate in a showcase at the end of the camp experience, presented for parents, family, and friends.
