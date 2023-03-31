Recognized for her commitment and expertise in the humanities, Vanessa Gamble was appointed by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a member of the National Council on the Humanities, which alongside commitment and expertise recognizes distinguished scholarship and service.
Gamble was born in West Philadelphia in 1953. Raised primarily by her maternal grandmother, Gamble graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls in 1970. In 1974, she graduated from Hampshire College with a bachelor’s degree in medical sociology and biology. She earned both her M.D. and Ph.D. in history and sociology of science at the University of Pennsylvania in 1983 and 1987, respectively, and completed her residency at the University of Massachusetts.
Gamble is an activist, physician and professor who has devoted her career to promoting justice and equity in the public health and medical sphere. Internationally recognized as an expert on health and health care racial inequities, bioethics and the history of American medicine and race, Gamble has written several widely acclaimed publications like “‘Outstanding Services to Negro Health’: Dr. Dorothy Boulding Ferebee and Dr. Virginia M. Alexander and Black Women Physicians’ Public Health Activism” and “Under the Shadow of Tuskegee: African Americans and Health Care.”
In 1996, Gamble chaired the Tuskegee Syphilis Study Legacy Committee and played an instrumental part in receiving an apology from the Clinton Administration for the infamous study. The same year she served as the founding director for one of the first ethnic and racial health and health care inequities addressing academic centers, the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in Medicine, which is located at the University of Wisconsin.
In addition to the several boards and committees she has been appointed to and served on, Gamble is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. In 2021, she received the Distinguished Graduate Award from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She received an honorary doctorate of science from SUNY Upstate Medical University in 2022.
