Noah Dan who grew up in Trieste.Italy wanted to recreate the gelato of his youth.Working with Spring Wood Organic Farm he set up his own dairy and gets his milk from a single herd.His eggs come from free range hens.With local fruit the flavors are made at the farm but your gelato is churned at the cafe.and has less milkfat than ice cream.All. their sorbets are fat free except chocolate.Pitango serves vigilante coffee roasted in hyattsville.Come to 4901 Fairmiont avenue in bethesda to check it out.You will be pleased and excited to come back again soon
pitango gelato in bethesda offers delicious healthy alternative to ice cream
Latest News
- Montgomery County School Board to hear mcps reopening plan on Tuesday
- pitango gelato in bethesda offers delicious healthy alternative to ice cream
- Orsted says enviornmental concerns causes them to drop plans for interconnection facility forSkipjack Wind farm
- Trump administration requiring international students to take in person class to retain visa is wromg
- Dr. Blair m. Eig has been named President and ceo of the Maryland Patient Safety Center
- Ben Bella Books is releasing Governor Larry Hogan's book Still Standing july 28
- gaithersburg based novavax has received funding through operation war speed to develop covid 19 vaccine
- upcounty news
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.