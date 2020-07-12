Noah Dan who grew up in Trieste.Italy  wanted to recreate the gelato of his youth.Working with Spring Wood Organic Farm he  set up his  own dairy  and  gets his milk from  a single herd.His eggs come from free range  hens.With local fruit the  flavors  are  made  at the  farm but your  gelato is churned  at the cafe.and has less milkfat  than ice cream.All. their  sorbets are fat free except  chocolate.Pitango serves vigilante coffee roasted in hyattsville.Come  to 4901  Fairmiont avenue in bethesda to check it out.You will be pleased and  excited to come back again soon

