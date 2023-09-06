The Moses African Cemetery case plaintiffs filed their cert. petition with the Supreme Court of Maryland on Aug. 15
The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition (BACC), a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the River Road area’s rich black history, Macedonia Baptist Church’s the Rev. Adebayo and three descendants of individuals buried in Moses Cemetery petitioned the Supreme Court of Maryland for a writ of certiorari to review the Appellate Court of Maryland’s judgment in their case against the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County because they felt the ruling is wrong and would accelerate the eventual disappearance of Black and Native American burial grounds if allowed to stand.
The judgment the Appellate Court delivered on June 28, 2023, would allow the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County to sell land that includes a burial ground to a developer without the long-standing Maryland statutory mandated requirement of a court of equity assessing the sale, essentially if it would be expedient or in the parties’ interest in addition to the conditions the sale would take place like for example, removing human remains and a memorial erection.
According to the petition, the “review is desirable and in the public interest” because Moses Cemetery is involved. Mose Cemetery is an African-American burial ground in Bethesda, Maryland, that was bulldozed and turned into a parking lot in the 1960s with at least 200 bodies buried below it.
The petition states, "There are at least three reasons why the public interest supports the issuance of a writ of certiorari.”
The first regards the proper interpretation of the aforementioned Maryland statute. According to the petition, “this case turns on the proper interpretation of a Maryland statute providing the procedures to be followed when a property owner sells land used as a burial ground to someone intending to use that property for non-burial purposes.” This is because the Appellate Court found that § 5-505 of the Business Regulation Article (BR § 5-505) gives property owners the option of acting upon the statute if they wish to free the property of the burial lot holders’ claims. This reverses Circuit Court of Montgomery County Judge Karla Smith’s ruling stating that the statute must be followed.
According to the petition, Smith’s ruling found that the statute “sets forth a procedure that must be followed whenever the owner of land containing a burial ground seeks to sell that land for nonburial uses. BR § 5-505, and a related regulation (Md. R. Prop. Sales 14-401), provide that in such an action, the court ‘shall … inform all lot owners and other persons of interest’ of the proceeding and allow them to share their views with the court regarding the proposed sale.” Then, the court can determine if the proposed sale may occur and the conditions in which it may occur.
The second reason given in the petition states, “the Appellate Court’s ruling misinterpreted almost 200 years of Maryland law regarding the need to provide respectful and dignified treatment to human remains.” The law in question refers to the 1829 Beatty v. Kurtz United States Supreme Court decision, which applied Maryland law, deciding that the Court of Chancery’s role was to operate by its injunction preserving the religious sensibilities of living and the ashes of the dead’s repose.
The petition states that in the following years, “the Maryland courts occasionally revisited burial ground questions and repeatedly recognized that development could not occur atop human remains.” However, the Appellate Court’s decision deviated from these 200 years of Maryland common law that focused on the dignified and respectful treatment of human remains in its interpretation of BR § 5-505 to solely focus on property rights and quiet title conveyance.
The third reason the petition states the issuance of the writ of certiorari is supported by public interest is that “the Appellate Court’s ruling would likely create a two-tiered, race-based system governing the legal protections applicable to burial grounds” because “this interpretation places unfettered discretion in the hands of property owners to grant or deny descendants their right to participate in a proceeding regarding the sale of the land in which their descendants are buried.”
The petition states that this would result in different levels of protection being offered to different types of burial grounds to which little to no protection is likely to be offered to desecrated African American burial grounds like Moses Cemetery. So, in the petition, the plaintiffs call upon the Maryland Supreme Court to clarify its citizens’ rights and obligations alongside the state’s commercial interest because if the court refrains from doing so, the public interest would not be recognized, and the petitioners’ pressing concerns about Moses Cemetery's ongoing desecration and African American history’s obliteration would be ignored.
