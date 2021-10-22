Principal of Seneca Valley High School Marc Cohen and a panel of school and police officials met with parents last night to discuss a recent spike in violent incidents that affected students.
It’s been a difficult few weeks for the high school, Cohen said. Reports of gunshots from the nearby neighborhood sent the school into lockdown on both Tuesday, October 12 and Friday, October 15. That same Friday, the school ended a football game early when multiple fights broke out near the concessions stand. Yesterday, Cohen sent home two incident report emails: around 1 p.m., he informed parents that the school was aware of a screenshot of a text where a student threatened gun violence during the lunch period. At 2 p.m., an email went out stating students were instructed to shelter in place due to an unrelated report of gunshots in the community.
“There’s just one after another after another,” said Julie Erb-Alvarez, a mother of a freshman student at Seneca Valley.
Violence in the nearby community
Cohen stressed the importance of separating the lockdown and shelter in place incidents from the increased bouts of in-school fighting. According to Captain Ed Pallas, the Montgomery County Police commander of the Germantown district, the gun violence isn’t related to the school except by proximity, nor is it gang-related.
“We have one of the perpetrators under arrest and we have active warrants for one other person,” Pallas said. “This was not related to anything at school. I know the motivation behind it, and I’m not going to share that here because it’s an ongoing investigation, but I can assure you that it was not gang-related.”
As for the text threat, it turned out not to be credible.
“The young man confessed to basically creating a fake account and making a threat in order to avoid some consequences,” Pallas said. “I think in our day it was the equivalent of pulling the fire alarm.”
Parents wanted to know how these incidents are communicated from the school. Cohen said that he remains committed to transparency, but that when there’s imminent danger, the first and only priority for the school is to ensure the safety of students. As soon as they are able to, they send out communication to the public.
“We don’t have the time to take and answer what sometimes amounts to 200 to 300 phone calls while we’re trying to manage the situation and keep everybody safe and communicate with law enforcement as they do their jobs,” he said.
Increased number of fights
Parents were also concerned about repeated incidents of fights breaking out.
“For as long as I’ve been here, I’ve never considered Seneca Valley High School to be a fighting school, Cohen said. “For the most part, our students have allowed us to support them and mediate before the fights occur.”
This year is different, Cohen said, in part because of the time spent away from school due to the pandemic.
“We’re working to reestablish the relationships students have traditionally had with administrators, with counselors and with and with each of our teachers, so they’ll start turning to us for help as they had before. It takes time to rebuild trust,” he said.
According to Cohen, many of the fights seem to be interconnected, with a group of students, primarily girls, who had ongoing conflict over the past year that continues to spill over into the school.
Shauna-Kay Jorandby, the director of Student Engagement, Behavioral Health, and Academics, said the restorative justice unit is working to address the problem through targeted conflict resolution.
“We’re working with some of the students involved… and trying to get to the root of conflict in order to stem the flow of retaliation amongst the girls,” she said.
Erb-Alvarez, mentioned above, said that despite the circumstances, her freshman daughter says she feels safe at Seneca Valley.
“She says that kids are nice,” Erb-Alvarez said. “The teachers are very very responsive, and they’ve got good plans in place. She doesn’t feel like she’s ever in danger when she’s there.”
Still, Erb-Alvarez worries.
“As a parent, I’m all for [school resource officers] in schools,” she said. “I think we can’t be safe enough in this world that we’re in today. I mean you have 2,100 kids in a high school. It’s only smart to have as much security as you can.”
Though as of this year, police are no longer physically in schools, school resource officers have been renamed as community engagement officers, who patrol school clusters as a team.
“They spend their time near the schools, and they’re available to respond to the schools when they get a call,” said Captain Stacy Flynn, director of Community Engagement with Montgomery County Police. “They’ve worked with the schools for many years… they understand that a lot of these behaviors that kids will do are best treated by the schools and allow the schools to handle them.”
Kathleen Summers, the mother of a freshman boy at Seneca Valley, worries about the trauma students are facing. During the most recent shelter in place, she said her son texted her not to come to the school — that he was worried something would happen to her.
“It’s upsetting to know that he’s having to worry about things I didn’t when I was his age,” Summers said.
Andie Lozouski, the parent of a freshman at Seneca Valley High School, echoed the sentiment.
“I feel sad, worried and frustrated for SVHS students and staff,” she said. “It’s been stressful enough for our kids to adjust to in-person classes with a very early start time and a heavier workload than virtual school. Now they have to manage intense anxiety about fights erupting near them, social media threats of school shootings, etc.”
To create a more conducive learning environment, Lozouski said “first they must effectively address how violence and violent threats impact our kids’ mental health and make support readily available to all students and staff.”
To that point, Cohen said the school is continuing to provide counseling services, daily circles for students to come together and process their emotions, and employee resources for staff looking for someone to talk to or a referral for support.
Though this meeting focused primarily on addressing parent questions and informing them of the situation, Cohen says next week’s meeting will begin the process of solving the problems.
