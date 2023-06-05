The Potomac Soccer Association hosted its 43rd Annual Potomac Memorial Tournament on May 26-29 in Montgomery and Frederick Counties.
The tournament, primarily held at the Maryland SoccerPlex, was a premier U9-U19-aged Boys Teams elite level tournament open to U.S. Youth Soccer (USYS) and U.S. Club Soccer League Premier teams.
U9 and U10 consisted of Potomac and Chesapeake divisions. U11 and U12 consisted of Potomac, Chesapeake, Patriot and Capitol divisions. U13 consisted of Potomac, Chesapeake, Patriot, Capitol, Liberty and Freedom divisions. U14 consisted of Potomac, Chesapeake, Patriot, Capitol and Liberty divisions. U15 consisted of Potomac, Chesapeake, Patriot, Capitol, Liberty, Freedom and National divisions. U16 and U17 consisted of Potomac, Chesapeake, Patriot, Capitol, Liberty, Freedom, National, Federal and United divisions. U18 and U19 consisted of Potomac, Chesapeake and Patriot divisions.
The weekend’s results were as follows:
U9 Potomac Brackets A & B
For U9 Potomac Bracket A on May 27, Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2014 Premier I won 6-1 against Maryland United Football Club 2014 MUFC B Red. A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B14 EDP Futures Blue lost 0-10 against Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2014 Premier I. Maryland United Football Club 2014 MUFC B Red won 2-1 against A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B14 EDP Futures Blue.
For U9 Potomac Bracket B on May 27, Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier I 14B won 4-1 against TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV United North 2014B Blue. Baltimore Celtic Soccer Club Baltimore Celtic 2014B White won 7-1 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier I 14B. TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV United North 2014B Blue lost 0-3 against Baltimore Celtic Soccer Club Baltimore Celtic 2014B White.
For U9 Potomac Bracket B on May 28, Baltimore Celtic Soccer Club Baltimore Celtic 2014B White won 4-1 against Maryland United Football Club 2014 MUFC B Red. A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B14 EDP Futures Blue won 6-3 against TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV United North 2014B Blue. Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2014 Premier I won 4-0 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier I 14B.
For U9 Potomac Bracket B on May 29, Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2014 Premier I lost 0-4 Baltimore Celtic Soccer Club Baltimore Celtic 2014B White.
U9 Chesapeake Brackets A & B
For U9 Chesapeake Bracket A on May 27, Achilles Football Club Achilles 14 tied 5-5 with Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Black 14B. Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 14B Blue lost 3-4 against Rockville Olney Soccer Academy Legends Boys ROSA Legends 2014 White. Rockville Olney Soccer Academy Legends Boys ROSA Legends 2014 White won 5-3 against Achilles Football Club Achilles 14. Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Black 14B lost 1-7 against Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 14B Blue.
For U9 Chesapeake Bracket A on May 28, Rockville Olney Soccer Academy Legends Boys ROSA Legends 2014 White won 7-1 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Black 14B. Achilles Football Club Achilles 14 lost 2-9 against Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 14B Blue.
For U9 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 27, Maryland United Football Club 2014 MUFC B South lost 1-2 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 14B. A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B14 EDP Futures White won 3-0 against Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 14B White. Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 14B won 3-2 against A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B14 EDP Futures White. Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 14B White lost 0-3 against Maryland United Football Club 2014 MUFC B South.
For U9 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 28, Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 14B won 3-0 against Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 14B White. A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B14 EDP Futures White lost 0-3 against Maryland United Football Club 2014 MUFC B South.
For U9 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 29, Rockville Olney Soccer Academy Legends Boys ROSA Legends 2014 White won 3-2 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 14B.
U10 Potomac Brackets A & B
For U10 Potomac Bracket A on May 27, Syracuse Development Academy (SDA) SDA 2013 Boys lost 3-5 against Achilles Football Club Achilles 13. Takoma Park Soccer Club Takoma Park Friends United Jrs 2013 lost 0-6 against Prince William Soccer Inc PWSI Courage Nike B13. Prince William Soccer Inc PWSI Courage Nike B13 won 9-1 against Syracuse Development Academy (SDA) SDA 2013 Boys. Achilles Football Club Achilles 13 lost 5-8 against Takoma Park Soccer Club Takoma Park Friends United Jrs 2013.
For U10 Potomac Bracket A on May 28, Syracuse Development Academy (SDA) SDA 2013 Boys lost 1-3 against Takoma Park Soccer Club Takoma Park Friends United Jrs 2013. Prince William Soccer Inc PWSI Courage Nike B13 won 15-1 against Achilles Football Club Achilles 13.
For U10 Potomac Bracket B on May 27, TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV Academy 2013B Blue North tied 2-2 with St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2013 Wolves Academy Black. A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B13 EDP Futures White lost 2-9 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 13B. Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 13B lost 3-6 against TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV Academy 2013B Blue North. St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2013 Wolves Academy Black won 15-0 against A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B13 EDP Futures White.
For U10 Potomac Bracket B on May 28, St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2013 Wolves Academy Black won 6-0 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 13B. A.C. Connecticut AC Connecticut B13 EDP Futures White lost 0-13 against TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV Academy 2013B Blue North.
For U10 Potomac Bracket B on May 29, Prince William Soccer Inc PWSI Courage Nike B13 won 3-0 against St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2013 Wolves Academy Black.
U10 Chesapeake Brackets A & B
For U10 Chesapeake Bracket A on May 27, Shore FC Shore FC Black 2013 lost 0-7 against St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2013 Wolves Academy Yellow. Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2013 Select I won 8-3 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Black 13B. St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2013 Wolves Academy Yellow tied 2-2 with Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2013 Select I. Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Black 13B won 8-1 against Shore FC Shore FC Black 2013.
For U10 Chesapeake Bracket A on May 28, Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Black 13B lost 0-4 against St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2013 Wolves Academy Yellow. Shore FC Shore FC Black 2013 lost 0-11 against Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2013 Select I.
For U10 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 27, Maryland United Football Club 2013 MUFC B White lost 4-10 against Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 13B. Bethesda SC Bethesda Academy III 2013 won 4-3 against Brausa United Futebol Club BRAUSA '13 BLUE. Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 13B lost 1-10 against Bethesda SC Bethesda Academy III 2013. Brausa United Futebol Club BRAUSA '13 BLUE won 10-0 against Maryland United Football Club 2013 MUFC B White.
For U10 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 28, Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 13B lost 1-6 against Brausa United Futebol Club BRAUSA '13 BLUE. Bethesda SC Bethesda Academy III 2013 won 10-2 against Maryland United Football Club 2013 MUFC B White.
For U10 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 29, Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2013 Select I lost 3-6 against Bethesda SC Bethesda Academy III 2013.
U11 Potomac Brackets A & B
For U11 Potomac Bracket A on May 27, Achilles Football Club Achilles 12 won 7-1 against TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV United North 2012B Academy I. Just Play Soccer Club B2012 Premier won 4-2 against St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2012 Shockers Red. St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2012 Shockers Red lost 2-3 against Achilles Football Club Achilles 12. TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV United North 2012B Academy I lost 1-7 against Just Play Soccer Club B2012 Premier.
For U11 Potomac Bracket A on May 28, Achilles Football Club Achilles 12 won 3-1 against Just Play Soccer Club B2012 Premier. St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2012 Shockers Red won 7-2 against TSJ FC Virginia TSJFCV United North 2012B Academy I.
For U11 Potomac Bracket B on May 27, Takoma Park Soccer Club Takoma Park Friends United Jrs 2012 lost 0-2 against SCS United SCS United 2012 Boys Black. Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier I 12B lost 1-3 against Prince William Soccer Inc PWSI Courage Pre-ECNL B12 VDA East. SCS United SCS United 2012 Boys Black won 3-2 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier I 12B. Prince William Soccer Inc PWSI Courage Pre-ECNL B12 VDA East tied 0-0 with Takoma Park Soccer Club Takoma Park Friends United Jrs 2012.
For U11 Potomac Bracket B on May 28, Prince William Soccer Inc PWSI Courage PreECNL B12 VDA East won 4-2 against SCS United SCS United 2012 Boys Black. Takoma Park Soccer Club Takoma Park Friends United Jrs 2012 lost 1-4 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier I 12B.
For U11 Potomac Bracket B on May 29, Achilles Football Club Achilles 12 lost 2-4 against Prince William Soccer Inc PWSI Courage Pre-ECNL B12 VDA East.
U11 Chesapeake Brackets A & B
For U11 Chesapeake Bracket A on May 27, Montgomery Soccer (MSI) MSI Green 12B lost 2-6 against Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2012 Premier II. Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2012 Premier II lost 1-2 against Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 12B. Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 12B won 4-2 against Montgomery Soccer (MSI) MSI Green 12B.
For U11 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 27, Bethesda SC Bethesda Academy III 2012 won 5-1 against St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2012 Shockers White. St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2012 Shockers White lost 1-3 against Maryland United Football Club 2012 MUFC B Red. Maryland United Football Club 2012 MUFC B Red lost 1-7 against Bethesda SC Bethesda Academy III 2012.
For U11 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 28, Montgomery Soccer (MSI) MSI Green 12B lost 1-3 against St. Mary's Soccer SMS 2012 Shockers White. Potomac Soccer Association Potomac Premier II 12B lost 0-1 against Maryland United Football Club 2012 MUFC B Red. Bethesda SC Bethesda Academy III 2012 won 5-1 against Coppermine Soccer Club Coppermine SC Boys 2012 Premier II.
For U11 Chesapeake Bracket B on May 29, Maryland United Football Club 2012 MUFC B Red won 3-2 against Bethesda SC Bethesda Academy III 2012.
To view the rest of the results, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.