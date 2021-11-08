The Prince George’s County Board of Elections announced the preliminary vote counts for College Park’s municipal election this past Sunday.
The results are based only on those votes cast at the city’s community center. The board has yet to factor in ballots the city mailed out to residents and provisional votes.
Incumbent Patrick Wojahn has successfully secured his fourth term as mayor. He was running unopposed so his victory has been confirmed.
In District 1, incumbent council member Fazlul Kabir and incumbent council member Kate Kennedy have both won reelection uncontested.
In District 2, three candidates were competing for two council seats. New candidate Susan Whitney leads with 86 votes cast in person. Incumbent Llatetra Brown Esters was a close second place with 84 votes, and former council member Bob Catlin received 55 votes.
District 3 is also a contested race, with incumbents John Rigg and Robert Day and new candidate Stuart Adams competing for two seats. On Sunday, 209 voters from the district cast in-person ballots. Mr. Rigg received 151 votes, Mr. Adams received 122 votes, and Mr. Day received 112 votes.
Denise Mitchell and Maria Mackie have secured their city council seats for the next term in the District 4 election. Ms. Mitchell received 75 votes Sunday, and Ms. Mackie received 72 votes. This was also an uncontested election.
For details see: here.
