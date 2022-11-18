More than 75 local artists and volunteers assembled a mosaic installation for Partners in Abortion Care on Oct. 16.
Artist Valerie Theberge worked with the clinic’s team to design one of her signature floating walls, walls ordained with intricate mosaic art installations, to energetically infuse the clinic with positivity and creativity.Theberge worked with local artists and volunteers to put all the mosaic pieces together. Then, her team installed the piece.
The installation was part of The Clinic Art Project, a project launched by Theberge, the project’s lead artist, and Kate Childs Graham, the project’s public outreach lead, to support the new abortion clinic and reproductive rights. About 15 volunteer artists helped plan the event, and about 150 people were involved in donating materials or volunteering time to the project.
The abortion clinic will open in Prince George’s County this fall to provide expert abortion care to those within the county and beyond.
