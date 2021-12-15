The Prince George’s County Department of the Environment concluded a month-long public comment tour on Nov. 30, during which it presented its freshly minted Climate Action Plan to residents online and in community centers across the county for feedback and critique.
The CAP was released by the county on Nov. 3 and outlines an ambitious set of actions to decrease the county’s greenhouse gas emissions and increase the resilience of its infrastructure to the burdens of climate change.
Overall, it aims to reduce 50% of county carbon emissions from its 2005 levels by 2030, a goal that mirrors that of a regional climate plan by the state of Maryland and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
Andrea Crooms, director of the Prince George’s County DOE, highlighted the public comment period as a pivotal step in getting the CAP adopted by the Prince George’s County Council and funded by state and federal governments.
“It's really important to me that we try to bring in as many voices as possible from every aspect of the community to come in on the plan,” Crooms said. “Advocacy is needed at every level. If there is not federal and state funding to provide for the things that we need to do, then we won't be able to do them.”
Within the CAP’s framework are several detailed recommendations to achieve the county’s goals.
Some notable recommendations include a plan to power county government operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and a development policy to establish a “No Net Loss” tree conservation regulation that maintains the current 52% tree coverage across county land through 2030.
The CAP also recommends adding 60,000 new solar installations by 2030 and restricting new development on flood plains.
Overarching the CAP’s actions is an aim to distribute the benefits equitably and inclusively.
The CAP states, “Each of the plan’s Priority Recommendations includes an equity component, with the goals of understanding current disparities, promoting inclusive involvement in the implementation process, and advancing equitable outcomes.”
Crooms emphasized the importance of the CAP’s equity provisions and other justice-based needs before the public comment period opened.
“I think that the focus and timeframe (of the CAP) looks at equity and environmental justice in a really honest way,” Crooms said. “The county wants to reflect those needs as central to who we are.”
Community members put equity first
During the final in-person public comment session at the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center on Nov. 18, Dawn Hawkins-Nixon, chairwoman of the commission that crafted the CAP, assured that despite its lofty aims, the plan’s recommendations are both realistic and necessary.
“These recommendations are science based and actionable. We wanted to ensure that most of the actions could be implemented sometime between (the next) three and five years,” Hawkins-Nixon said.
The commission recommends that the Prince George’s County Council adopt the CAP by early 2022 and immediately allocate budget funds to carry out its prescribed actions.
This includes creating permanent staff positions to oversee the CAP’s implementation and work with residents to keep the plan’s goals relevant and tailored to community needs.
Hawkins-Nixon also noted the equity and inclusion aspect of the plan, saying, “Each of the plan’s Priority Recommendations includes an equity component, with the goals of understanding current disparities, promoting inclusive involvement in the implementation process, and advancing equitable outcomes.”
Despite Hawkins-Nixon’s assurances, attendees of the public comment session reiterated a desire to see equity projects across the county and in underserved towns and communities.
Adedayo Adeniyi, a graduate student at the University of Maryland, College Park who lives in Hyattsville, Md., attended the session to ensure that the county follows through with its environmental justice goals.
“I wanted to make a comment about how important environmental justice is central to this whole plan. Because the reality is that we’re not going to be able to reach any of these climate goals without alleviating the environmental disparities that we see in the county,” Adeniyi said.
James McDowell Jr., an educator from Adelphi, Md., had similar aims with his public comment, highlighting the importance of thoughtful development.
“(I’m) just making sure that as developers are coming into Prince George’s County because they’ve grown out of green space in the District of Columbia, that we are not just putting regulations in place, and that there are oversight and watch dogs” to enforce them, McDowell Jr. said.
He added, “After they win these bids, what often happens is that there’s no teeth to hold (the developers) accountable for not fulfilling what they proposed.”
As a resident of Adelphi since 2009, McDowell Jr. says he has seen the county fund community infrastructure projects, like the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center that hosted the public comment, in communities other than his own.
To McDowell Jr., equity means providing safe havens for Prince George’s County residents during the hottest days of the year, when outdoor recreation is especially hazardous.
“When you compare the resources that are being poured into College Park and Laurel with Adelphi and Hyattsville, (it appears) that we’re forgotten about. Sometimes the feeling is, ‘Is it because those who live in those areas are a higher population of minority families?’” McDowell Jr. said.
In an interview before the CAP’s release, College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn made a point similar to McDowell Jr. 's regarding county infrastructure, addressing a need for the county to expand public transportation offerings to get residents to these community centers without increasing greenhouse gas emissions.
“We understand that there is a big focus on electrification of vehicles, which is certainly important, but we can’t address climate change without reducing vehicle miles traveled and providing other modes of transportation,” Wojahn said.
McDowell Jr. made note that in order for Adelphi residents to get to their local community center, the Prince George's Plaza Community Center, by foot, they must cross four lane roads and dangerous intersections. This puts youth looking for a game of pick-up basketball at risk of on-coming traffic.
Wojahn offered a similar concern for Prince George’s County youth faced with the impacts of climate change.
“We need to make sure that young folks can live long, healthy lives and that we don’t devastate our planet,” Wojahn said.
In her closing statements, Crooms said, “This is a Prince George’s County Plan. This is a plan written by people who live here and work here, and is designed to serve people who live here and work here. It’s going to take everybody to implement, we can’t do it ourselves.”
The next steps for the CAP, according to Crooms, are refining the plan’s language based on critiques from public comments, crafting a letter of support with the Prince George’s County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks, and briefing other executive agencies to iron out the CAP’s costs and budget implications.
After that, the fate of the CAP will lay in the hands of the county council for amendments and, potentially, passage.
