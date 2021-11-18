PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD – Educators in Prince George’s County will take to the streets Thursday evening to demand the Prince George’s County Board of Education and school administration address a dire understaffing situation that has led to crushing workloads for educators.
Unsustainable workloads for educators are significantly impacting the functioning of the school system. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified workloads with some educators working in person and virtually. Constantly shifting demands, increased hours to learn and plan using new technologies, and duties related to health and safety protocols. Educator workload intensification is a primary factor in educators choosing to leave the profession early, contributing to workforce shortages that are reaching a critical tipping point. PGCEA President Donna Christy released the following statement in advance of Thursday’s rally:
“Student success is only possible when educators have the time and the bandwidth to support individual needs. Our members are simply asking for manageable workloads. We know that the pandemic has revealed flaws and inequities in our school system. If we are to create the quality public schools that our students deserve, going back to the way things were is not good enough. We must re-imagine what is possible and take our schools from pandemic to promise.”
WHAT: Rally Demanding Workload Relief
Educators, community members and organizations will rally to demand changes. PGCEA has put out a petition that has thousands of signatures supporting suggested changes. See petition and demands here.
WHO: Prince George’s County educators and community allies
Speakers Include:
Dr. Donna Christy, PGCEA President
Cheryl Bost, President, Maryland State Education Association
WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 2021
5:45 p.m.
WHERE: Sasscer Administration Building
14201 School Lane
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
###
About Prince George’s County Educators’ Association
Prince George’s County Educators’ Association (PGCEA) is an advocacy organization that actively represents classroom educators and other instructional personnel to negotiate over wages, terms and conditions of employment. PGCEA supports quality schools through its bargaining efforts to retain and attract teachers of excellence and promote opportunities for ALL students to learn.
