The Office of Community Relations (OCR) hosted its first Red Jacket Awards as part of its Community Engagement Week on July 21.
The Red Jacket Awards highlights community members and key stakeholders, which include individuals, groups, charities, businesses and nonprofit organizations, who impact Prince George’s County. Through the awards, the OCR celebrated those who worked tirelessly to improve Prince Georgians’ quality of life.
This year they recognized Ikea as the Community Business Partner of the Year, UnitedHealthcare as the Signature Business Partner of the Year, Dreams Work as the Nonprofit Partner of the Year and Top Ladies of Distinction as the Volunteer Partner of the Year.
For Dynamic Duo of the Year, the OCR recognized Michael and Venita Brown.
It also recognized Creative Suitland Arts Center as the Enterprising & Engaging Partner of the Year, Norberto Martinez as the Multicultural Community Leader of the Year, St. Stephen Baptist Church as the Community Champion of the Year, Pastor James Robinson as the Standard of Excellence Community Steward of the Year, Yolanda Quintanilla as the Community Watchkeepers of the Year and Stacee Johnson as the Proud CORP Member of the Year.
Other awards included the Super Senior of the Year Award, which Mamie Smalls and Elsie Jacobs won; the LBGBTQIA+ Advocate of the Year Award, which Pria Stellmacher won; the Common Ownership Communities Emerging Leader of the Year Award, which Delante Sharpe won; the Common Ownership Communities Steward of the Year Award, which Andrew Holloway won; and the Champion of Inclusion Award, which Melwood won.
Male Mentors of the Year were James Alsobrooks, Commissioner Robert Johnson, Patrick Washington, Neville Adams, Lt. Kwesi Dadzie, Capt. Frederick Minor and Sgt. Calvin Charles.
The 311 Advocates of the Year were Kelvin Davall and Patricia Green.
The office also highlighted its Multicultural Champions of the Year. The Champion of the African Diaspora was Vivian Kuawogai; the Champion of the Latino-Latinx Community was the Cair Coalition, and the Champion of the Native American Community was Piscataway Tribal Chairman Francis Gray.
The Rev. Tony Lee won the Maverick Award, and Sonja Welborne won the Standard of Excellence — Government Employee Award.
The office also recognized its internal partners like Revenue Authority internal partners Shenica Shaifer and Latoya Whitehammond, Department of Environment internal partner Randolph Wilson, Department of Permitting, Inspection & Enforcement internal partner Maria Hyatt, Department of Public Works & Transportation internal partner Michael Brown and the Office of Emergency Management internal partner Rasheed Plummer.
However, the Office of the County Executive internal partner nominees included Government Operations internal partners Joy Arnold Russell and Antoinette Hinds, Communications internal partner Anthony McAuliffe, Stakeholder Engagement internal partner Daphne Benbow and Flame Keeper internal partner David Sloan.
The OCR Staff Member of the Year was Walter James, and the 311 Super Stars were Norman Pagan, Regina Washington, Samuel Brown and Ramatu (Tutu) Jalloh.
Jackie Hicks won the Capture of County Essense Award, and Ray Butler won the Prince George’s County Proud Award.
Alongside these awards, the OCR also awarded medallions to the following community stakeholders: Sardi’s Peruvian Chicken, Mega Mart, Cafy, Jacobs Ladder, Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kevin Durant, Wanda Durant, Quinn Cook, Janet Cook, Community of Hope, Elousia Guzman, Michael Atabongakeng, Fountain Community, Faith Temple No. 2, Kingdom Fellowship, Tree of Life Christian Ministries, Prince George’s County Commission for Women (CFW), Mallory Johnson, Andrew Holloway, Carol Jones, Melissa Daston, Gwendolyn Bowman, Shirley Lathern, Loretta Hinton, Michelle Ross, Sharon Sims-Colbert, Cassy Thompson, Cpl. Timothy Green, Kelvin Davall, Neville Crokett, Margaret Sherill, Ryan Ward, Prince George’s Arc, Chief Tiffany Green, Captain Latonya Hackley, Chief Malik Aziz, Assistant Chief Vernon Hale, Director Ronald Gill, Sheriff John Carr, Officer David Young and Chief Stanley Johnson.
Leading up to the awards, the OCR and County Executive Angela Alsobrooks highlighted select nominees through videos on their work and what being a nominee means to them.
The first video, published July 17, featured Landis Rush, UnitedHealthcare national vice president of advocacy and education, and James Robinson, Tree of Life Christian Ministries pastor and founder.
In the video, Rush shared his experience working with diverse suppliers, nonprofits and faith-based leaders in the community to help bridge the health care gap and, ultimately, improve individuals' and families' health outcomes.
When touching on why he makes an impact, Rush said, “It’s personal, but it’s also a feeling of gratitude to have an organization like UnitedHealthcare [and] others committed to the community.”
To Rush, it’s about seeing the families they impact, serving them food and discussing how UnitedHealthcare can go about solving the challenges they are facing with them.
“It’s refreshing,” he said. “It’s rewarding. It’s almost like God’s work.”
Like Rush, James Robinson believes in the importance of his work, which includes serving the county in many different capacities alongside his 36 years of pastoring and 50+ years of preaching.
He said he thinks it’s important for his church and the county, particularly the county government, to work together to improve their constituents' quality of life.
South County Community Roundtable facilitator Andrew Holloway agreed in the second video posted by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on July 18.
“I’m part of a team,” he said. “I’m not by myself. I’m never: ‘I.I.I.’ It’s a team effort, and everything that I’m engaging [and] involved with is a team effort. And [as a team,] we can make a difference. And that’s what I want to be — that mark that makes a difference, a positive difference in our attitudes and actions in making Prince George’s County what it’s supposed to be and what it’s going to be, which is a better place.”
Regency Meadows Homeowners Association president Kelvin Davall and Creative Suitland Arts Center director Malachi Robinson shared a similar sentiment in the final video posted by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on July 20.
“It’s all about improving the quality of life for the residents of Prince George’s County,” Davall said.
For Malachi Robinson, “It's just a way for us to just bring resources into Central Prince George’s County specifically,” he said. It’s also a way for Creative Suitland “to find ways to connect with the community [by using] the space as a gathering space.”
But ultimately, he said it’s a way to “try to build this cultural hub in Suitland, Maryland, whether it's through programming cultural events, community events [and] ways to give access to produce or entertainment [or] arts education opportunities [to the community].”
Regarding the awards, the nominees appreciate the gesture and are grateful that their work is being recognized.
James Robinson said, “I think it’s great being upon the first time that this, [the Red Jacket Awards], is being done, and I deeply appreciate the honor of being recognized.”
But beyond the awards, he said, “Just people recognizing the work that you do in the community, I think that’s a great honor.”
The other nominees featured in the videos shared the same sentiment.
Holloway said, “We’re here to help the community where we can.”
Sharon Sims-Colbert, who was featured in the third video posted July 19, agreed.
“It’s all about helping, educating and promoting things that are there for everyone that some people just don’t know,” she said in the video.
The nominees’ work with the community is a testament to this.
Holloway, who is affiliated with numerous agencies within the county, has tirelessly served the community in various capacities, like his work with the Tuskegee Airmen, Vietnam Veterans of America, police districts four and seven and Helping Hand Christian Fellowship.
In his work with police districts four and seven, he bridges the gap between the community and law enforcement. In his work with Helping Hand Christian Fellowship, he works to feed a lot of the community and its military personnel in addition to helping with cleaning up the community.
Sims-Colbert, alongside Michelle Ross who was featured in the same video with her, has served the community in numerous capacities like education, housing, beautification and youth and senior support through their work with the Birchwood and Clearview Community Association.
Beyond their work with the Birchwood and Clearview Community Association, Sims-Colbert also serves as the Ways and Means chairperson and on the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Chief Advisory Board and the county’s Public Schools Advisory Board; Ross, on the other hand, serves the community with her work with the Oxon Hill Community Association in helping to provide healing to those in their community who have been harmed by crime.
When asked how it felt to be nominated for their work, the nominees mentioned their calling to their work as innate.
“I do it from my heart,” Ross said in the third video, “and if you’re recognized for something you do from the heart, that just adds to the joy, the pure joy, that I have in doing what I do and knowing that there’s more to do.”
Malachi Robinson said in the last video, “It’s interesting because a lot of times I don’t think about the impact until moments like this when you get acknowledged for it. It definitely reminds me of why I do what I do, which is the thing that keeps me going every day.”
“[The] fact that it is a community that I’m from makes it much more sentimental to me,” he said in the video. “Again, being acknowledged in this capacity, [as] I said, it’s humbling, you know, [a] nice reminder of why I do what I do, and it definitely just keeps me just grounded and connected with what I want to do in the future.”
Like Malachi Robinson, Davall said he was honored and humbled to be recognized by the OCR.
“To be recognized by an organization that does so much,” he said in the last video, “means so much. And it’s not about doing it, to be of service, to be receiving any awards, but I’m just really humbled. I can’t even speak enough [about] what it actually means [to be nominated].
“[To be] one of the nominees for the inaugural Red Jacket Award,” Davall said, “it’s humbling.”
