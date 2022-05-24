Still reeling from the harmful effects that COVID-19 unleashed on the community, educators in Prince George's County are uniting with students, parents, and community allies to outline a bold plan to increase academic performance and improve student success for the county's 135,000 students while attracting and keeping teachers to the district.
The coalitions is calling on the school district to improve student academic performance and well-being by reducing class sizes and crushing workloads and ensuring children and educators have access to a health and safe learning environment. To recruit and retain more educators, the district should tap additional funds outlined in the Blueprint for Maryland's Future to raise pay and standards across the board.
What: Educators, students, parents, and community allies will gather to unveil their bold vision for reimagining education in Prince George's County to accelerate the shift from pandemic response to delivering on the promise of a bright future for all our students.
When: Tuesday, May 24th, 4:30 - 5:00 p.m.
Where: 8008 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747
Why: Educators are seeking to move from ‘pandemic to promise’ by re-imagining our schools and what’s possible to ensure a brighter future for students in Prince George's County. They are calling on the district to partner with teachers on solutions to crushing educator workloads, high-stakes testing and short staffing.
Who: Educators, students, parents and caregivers, community allies, and families of Prince George's County Public Schools.
