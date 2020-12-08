ARLINGTON, VA –Lidl announced today its newest food markets in the D.C. area, located in Takoma Park and Oxon Hill, Maryland, will hold their grand openings on Wednesday, December 9. The stores, located at 6881 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park, and 6111 Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, will open at 8 a.m. after a brief ribbon cutting in front of the store between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. The stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Lidl is also opening two additional stores in Maryland in Timonium and Brooklyn Park on the same day.
Lidl’s top priority is the health and safety of its customers and team members. A detailed overview of the protective measures in place can be found here: https://www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.
Grand Opening Event Details
At the grand openings, customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new store. The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, and take advantage of special giveaways.
Store Features
Lidl has been repeatedly recognized for its shopping experience. This year, for the second consecutive time, Food & Wine Magazine ranked Lidl among its Top 10 U.S. Supermarket rankings – ahead of retailers like Trader Joe’s and Costco. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed that prices on Lidl’s award-winning assortment were up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.
When entering the new stores, shoppers can also expect to experience the following:
World-Class Shopping Experience
o Shoppers will save time and money each week with Lidl’s award-winning assortment and low Lidl prices.
o The new food markets will be newly built-out stores with an easy-to-shop layout that will mean a faster and more convenient shop for customers. The U.S. EPA has recognized Lidl stores for their environmentally-friendly designs.
Quality Without Question
o Healthy, responsible choices, including hundreds of organic and gluten free products.
o American products – the majority of the high-quality products in Lidl’s assortment are proudly sourced in the U.S.
o Unique, European specialty items ranging from hard-to-find cheeses to authentic specialty sauces, cured meats, and more.
o Award winning foods– Lidl’s private label products have won more than 500 awards and counting!
o The Lidl Love it Guarantee– A logo that guarantees customer satisfaction; shoppers love the product they buy – or they are entitled to a refund, and a replacement.
Surprise and Delight
o Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and non-food specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time, keeping the shopping experience exciting and new. The rotating non-food selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture, and more.
Committed to Fresh:
o Lidl produce is brought in fresh each day and features more than 100 high quality fresh fruit and vegetable options at low Lidl prices.
o All Lidl flowers are guaranteed fresh and beautiful for five days at a minimum, with roses and lilies guaranteed for seven.
o Shoppers love Lidl’s fresh bakery, which will greet customers at the entrance of the stores.
Focused On Our People:
o Lidl offers wages and benefits for its team that are above the industry standard in every market in which it operates.
o Lidl recently announced it would expand healthcare coverage to all workers, including those working part-time, regardless of the number of hours worked.
About Lidl
Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 120 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.