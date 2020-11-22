PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY ANNOUNCES CURFEW AT NATIONAL HARBOR FOR UNACCOMPANIED MINORS DUE TO CONTINUED INCREASE IN COVID-19 METRICS LARGO, MD – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced today that Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter has issued a Health Directive and Order imposing a curfew at National Harbor for unaccompanied minors (ages 17 and under) beginning Friday, November 20 at 5:00 PM. The County is taking this action to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus as cases continue to rise in the County, region and State.
“We have had repeated issues at National Harbor with young people gathering in large crowds without masks, and due to the concerning rise in COVID-19 cases in our County and State, we are required to take this necessary action to limit the spread of the virus,” said Alsobrooks. “We must all continue to do our part to protect ourselves and our community, including wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, washing your hands often, and avoiding large crowds.”
The Health Order imposes a curfew on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM for unaccompanied minors ages 17 and under. Minors that are accompanied by an adult will still be able to shop and dine at the National Harbor after this time.
“Through interviews during our contact tracing investigations, we know most people who tested positive for COVID-19 have said they had recently attended large gatherings or parties,” said Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter. “Therefore, we know COVID-19 is spreading due to people engaging in these high-risk activities, and it needs to stop or more Prince Georgians will get sick or die.”
Prince George’s County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 metrics. Last week, the County saw 2,087 new cases, a 51% increase from the previous week and the highest number of new cases in one week since the start of May. In addition, the County’s positivity rate rose to 8.5% last week, doubling in the past month. Hospitalization numbers continue to increase as well. The curfew at National Harbor is the latest action the County is taking to flatten the curve and limit the spread of this virus. The County has previously closed several businesses and hotels for violations of COVID-19 protocols and will continue to take all necessary actions across the County to keep residents safe.
Any person who violates this Directive and Order, to include a parent or guardian who allows a person 17 years of age or younger in their care or custody to be present at National Harbor in violation of the curfew, may be fined up to $1000 or charged with a misdemeanor, and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding $5000, or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.