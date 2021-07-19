Who: RISE Prince George’s, Coalition for Smarter Growth, and MetroNow
What: Better Buses for Prince George’s County Discussion
Where: Via Zoom RSVP here
When: July 20; 7 pm
Why: Local and regional bus experts discuss the state of bus service in the County and where we want to be with Prince George's bus service. Speakers:
Anthony Foster, Chief, Transit Planning, Prince George’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation
James Hamre, Director, Office of Bus Operations Planning and Scheduling for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA)
John Hillegass, Manager, Regional Mobility & Infrastructure, Greater Washington Partnership and MetroNOW
About the sponsors
RISE Prince George’s is a group of County residents and allies advocating for policies and practices that build shared, sustainable prosperity in Prince George’s County by creating safe, walkable, inclusive and transit-oriented communities.
Coalition for Smarter Growth is the leading organization in the Washington DC region dedicated to making the case for smart growth. Our mission is to advocate for walkable, bikeable, inclusive, and transit-oriented communities as the most sustainable and equitable way for the Washington, DC region to grow and provide opportunities for all.
MetroNow Coalition is made up of regional leaders from the business, non-profit, and advocacy communities. We came together to ensure that action was taken to put Metro — the backbone of greater Washington’s transportation infrastructure — on a safe, smart, and sustainable path forward. We are dedicated to securing comprehensive improvement of Metro’s governance, funding, and operational structures.
