She fought for home rule in Prince George's County, serving 2 years as chair of Prince George’s County Board of Commissioners. President Lyndon Johnson appointed her to Advisory Commission on Intergovermental Relations before becoming first woman President of National Association of Counties and serving in Congress.
Latest News
- Gladys Noon Spellman
- Letter to the Editor from Sandra Gasaway
- Local AKAs Celebrate the King Holiday through Community Service
- Tickets to the Latest Bowie Center Events
- Hemingway Memorial AME Free Vaccine & COVID-19 Testing
- Return to In-Person Learning: Health and Safety Updates
- Prince George’s County Climate Plan Concludes Tour, Receives Public Comment
- Prince George’s County Educators Rally to Demand Solutions to Crushing Workloads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.