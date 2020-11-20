The City of Greenbelt is pleased to announce the upcoming Festival of Lights Juried Art and Craft Fair.
This year's show will be an extended online edition, running from November 27 through December 20.
Community members can shop directly with 54 local artists, artisans and authors, and also support Greenbelt non-profit organizations with their purchases.
Find more information on their Facebook page
