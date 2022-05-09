Muslim students at the University of Maryland say that a lack of support from the administration has made it challenging to observe Ramadan while balancing academic needs and extracurricular activities.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, pray and reflect on their lives and gather in community with other believers.
Diversity advocates acknowledge that the University needs programming for Muslim students since Ramadan can often happen during the semester.
“In order for us to make the University more welcoming, we have to create advocacy programming and intentional pieces around this,” said Ghonva Ghauri, program coordinator for the Office of Multicultural Involvement and Community Advocacy (MICA).
Ghauri, who is an alum of UMD and is Muslim, worked with the Office of Student Engagement and Residential Life in 2019 to provide students with Iftars, an evening meal that Muslims break their fast with at sunset. Through this program, the University provided Iftar dinners Monday through Thursday during the holy month.
“I went to UMD for my undergraduate studies,” Ghauri said. “Living in College Park my freshman year was the first time I celebrated Ramadan by myself without any family. It can feel very isolating.
Ghauri planned to expand the programming to include educational workshops about the religion, however, the COVID-19 pandemic halted these efforts, and the University did not offer Iftar dinners in 2020 and 2021.
The University resumed Iftar dinners during the spring semester of 2022 — however it only offered five Iftars throughout the entire semester due to a lack of funding.
Junior Omar Tawfik, an operation management and business analytics major, believes the university could do more to accommodate students. Tawfik is an intramural men's soccer player, and is also a commuter student who dines on campus.
“It is difficult to balance if I should sleep at night until my morning meal Suhoor or finish all my work at night ,” Tawfik said.
Suhoor is the meal Muslims have before dawn to prepare for a full day of fasting.
Religion and work-life balance is a struggle during Ramadan, Tawfik said. He attends classes all day and then has to go to soccer practice and games later at night.
“That whole balance is hard to find. Because of this, you become sleep deprived,” he said. “My eyes sometimes start twitching while my immune and nervous systems shut down.”
Because he commutes to school everyday and his athletic commitments are demanding, Tawfik is meticulous about how he plans his schedule. He works out right before he breaks his fast in the evening, and on days he has practice before Iftar, he tries to conserve as much energy as he can by not exerting as much effort as he would in a game.
This has proven to be more challenging than when he observed Ramadan when classes were virtual.
“I [didn’t] have to drive and stay all day on campus or worry about Iftar,” Tawfik said. “Sometimes my classes would go all the way until 8 p.m so [I didn’t have to consider] going back home to eat at home with family or stay and eat here. I wanna go to the Mosque [but] do I sacrifice that and stay?”
While Tawfik is grateful for the five university-sponsored Iftar events, he believes it is capable of providing month-long Iftars, similar to George Mason University. The dining hall currently offers carryout dinner and breakfast meals but students need to submit request forms so they can receive their food in advance.
“[Students need] a packaged meal that could fill you up and provide you all the nutrition you need for the day as opposed to boiled eggs and yogurt,” Tawfik said. “I could get better food from a gas station.”
Kimberly Syuardi, a sophomore studying media and digital communication, has never been away from her family during this time.
“It's been a very hard adjustment,” she said. “Usually my mama will make me a big breakfast for Suhoor but [now] I have to cook for myself and it's been really hard to wake up at 4:45 in the morning."
Syuradi, an avid gym goer, was strength training before Ramadan and ate a lot throughout the day. She has modified her schedule slightly to work out after Iftar, so she has more energy.
“I definitely [lost] a lot of weight, which is bad because I'm trying to gain weight,” Syuardi said. “[Breaking] your fast is so satisfying, but Islam tests your patience a lot. One thing the prophet Muhammaed says is not to be too eager [or] quick when you break your fast.”
Sophomore Aya Hussein is a commuter who struggles with sleep during the holy month, and she is cautious about discussing it with her professors.
“I would like them to be more aware,” Hussein said. “I haven’t really spoken to my professors about [Ramadan] because I don’t know if [my challenges] are a reasonable enough excuse.”
Situations like Hussein’s have pushed Ghauri, the aforementioned MICA program coordinator, to advocate for more support from MICA and the University administration.
“The University needs to be more intentional in creating space for this religious minority,” she said. “I hope we continue to make strides towards doing [that] procatively for the Muslim community.”
