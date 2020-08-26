Montgomery Board of Education

Provided By MC Board of Education

August 25, 2020 Meeting

Board meeting August 27

Find it streamed online or watch on TV (Comcast Channel 34 , Verizon FIOS Channel 36, and RCN Channel 89. Meetings are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday following the meeting). Find the agenda here

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.