Provided By MC Board of Education
August 25, 2020 Meeting
Board meeting August 27
Find it streamed online or watch on TV (Comcast Channel 34 , Verizon FIOS Channel 36, and RCN Channel 89. Meetings are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday following the meeting). Find the agenda here
