HYATTSVILLE – Prince George’s County’s most successful transit-oriented development area is looking to become even more successful with the addition of new housing options.
On Monday morning, The Kiplinger Washington Editors joined representatives from Ryan Homes, Prince George’s County and the City of Hyattsville for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new, residential redevelopment of Kiplinger’s 11-acre site at Toledo Terrace and East West Highway.
“This is an exciting project,” said Knight Kiplinger, editor-in-chief and president of Kiplinger Washington Editors. “It’s a big process to make this happen. I was standing at the edges watching this marvel and all the good work that folks were doing.”
The parcel will house Editors Park, consisting of 86 townhomes and 40 condominiums developed by NVR/Ryan Homes, and The Edition, a 350-unit apartment development by Fore Property Company. The development is located just two blocks from the Prince George’s Plaza Metro station, which county officials say is currently the only true transit-oriented development (TOD) center in Prince George’s County, although more are in the works, including at New Carrollton and Largo Town Center.
“This is one of the really great developments that we have around a TOD and part of the county executive’s strategy, and we hope to continue to expand on this,” said Jim Coleman, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation. “This is just another step in the right direction of being able to attract more residents here in Prince George’s County to enjoy the incredible lifestyle that we have.”
Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth agreed.
“The City of Hyattsville is excited that this redevelopment project is moving forward, bringing additional high-quality housing convenient to Metro. The Prince George’s Plaza is a thriving transit district and we encourage people from around the region to come experience it for themselves,” she said.
In this new development, the townhomes are more than 1,700 square feet in area and four stories tall. They include a two-car tandem garage, three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a rooftop terrace. The apartments will range from studios up to three bedrooms, built to LEED Silver standard. The building will include a variety of amenities, such as ping pong, billiards, a pool, a bike station and more.
Kiplinger said although much development around the county is mixed-use, his company opted for solely residential because many office and retail spaces already exist in the area immediately surrounding it.
It also represents a return to roots for the parcel, Kiplinger said. It was originally a dairy farm before being purchased in 1958 by the Kiplinger Washington Editors, a large financial media company that publishes several weekly and monthly publications, to house their enormous and, at the time, ultra-modern print shop.
“In the 1950s, all this land was zoned residential. Prince George’s County thought this would be another suburban community with single-family homes and yards and things like that. We had to ask Prince George’s County in 1958 to rezone this tract to light industrial for our use. Now we’re going full cycle. And this is kind of the history of land use in a close-knit suburban area,” Kiplinger said.
Kiplinger Washington Editors served as the developer for the entire project, and wanted to incorporate their history, as well as the land’s, into the development. The naming scheme of the development – from the overall plan to the streets inside it – reflect the publishing history of the site and the Kiplinger family’s roots as journalists and editors.
“Some of the street names are kind of generic, like Chronicle, like Bulletin, Journal, things like that,” he said. “But not generic is the spine road here, which is Sentinel Drive. And The Sentinel Newspapers of Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have been a venerable presence for journalism in this region dating way, way back.”
Lynn Kapiloff, chief executive officer and publisher for The Sentinel Newspapers, said it was an honor to have the street named after her company.
“The Kapiloff family is honored that the Kiplinger family has chosen the name Sentinel Drive for the entrance to their Editor’s Park development, so that everyone visiting the property has to travel on Sentinel Drive,” she said.
Sentinel Drive connects Toledo Terrace with Editors Park Drive, and the other streets in the development will branch off of it.
Ryan Homes anticipates holding a grand opening for their portion of the development by late December 2016. The asking price is in the $400,000 range.
