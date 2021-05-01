Laurel, Md.—Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter (PEO), Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Incorporated® donated more than 25,000 items of personal protective equipment during an event held on April 25,2021. The chapter provided masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer, among other items, to Oaklands Elementary School in Laurel, Md.
Oaklands Elementary School Principal Jewel Preston receives PPE donations for students, faculty, and staff from Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
“This donation means everything to us because we haven’t had to spend our school funds on things like wipes, gloves, or masks that are a necessity for students who are returning back to the building and staff as well,” said Jewel Preston, Oaklands Elementary School Principal.
Oaklands Elementary has a total student population of 375, about 125 of whom returned to the classroom earlier this month on April 8. PEO and the Pearl Elegance Foundation, Inc. have partnered in providing essentials to the Oaklands school community since 2019.
Benita A. Swindell, Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of AKA and Pearl Elegance Foundation joins Oaklands Elementary School Principal Jewel Preston and chapter members as they unpack more than 25,000 PPE items donated by the sorority.
“The fact that Psi Epsilon Omega and Pearl Elegance Foundation partners with Oaklands Elementary School mean a lot to us because they’ve provided not only financial support, but they’ve helped to stock our ‘Comfort Closet’ with clothes, personal items for parents and students,” Preston added. “I don’t know what we would do without PEO.”
“We are thrilled to support our adopt-a-school Oaklands Elementary with necessary PPE supplies like masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, and cleaning products,”said Benita A. Swindell, Psi Epsilon Omega President. “PEO recognizes the importance of keeping students, teachers, faculty, and staff safe as they return back to the classroom.”
Donations continue to be tabulated and will be collected until the end of the school year.
###
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter was chartered in 2007. Since its founding,the chapter has been aggressively implementing its programs of service in the communities of Laurel, Bowie, and Greenbelt, Maryland.
