Yesterday Dr. Goldson  held  a community  town hall on reopening.Lessons will be  held  five days a week with teachers having the option of teaching from their classroom.Prerecorded sessions  and pgcs-tv will  also supplement instruction.Parent  Support  Centers will be  set up around the county and   meals will be available for  pick up. In addition to reduce  digital divide  wi fi will be established and chromebooks given to those with need.Tonight Dr. Goldson will have  an employee  town meeting.

