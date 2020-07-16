Yesterday Dr. Goldson held a community town hall on reopening.Lessons will be held five days a week with teachers having the option of teaching from their classroom.Prerecorded sessions and pgcs-tv will also supplement instruction.Parent Support Centers will be set up around the county and meals will be available for pick up. In addition to reduce digital divide wi fi will be established and chromebooks given to those with need.Tonight Dr. Goldson will have an employee town meeting.
Prince Georges County Public Schools Ceo Dr. Monica Goldson holds town meeting on reopening Distance Online Learning Until February
