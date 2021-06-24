Over the Father's Day weekend (June 20th), a resident of Prince George's County claimed $40,000 from the VaxCash Promotion.
The VashCash Promotion is a collaboration between the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health to incentivize residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of $2 million will be awarded to winners every day until July 4th, where on the final day, one winner will receive $400,000.
The winner of the June 20th lottery has remained anonymous.
