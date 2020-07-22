Susanna  Marcus had  requested her  Catholic Priest be  allowed to visit her  critically ill husband.When her  efforts proved unsuccessful she filed a  complaint with the Office of Civil Rights Of the U.s. Department of Health and  Human Services which  resulted in Prince Georges Hospital Center changing its visitation  policy and  ultimately all the  hospitals in The University Of Maryland  Medical System.

