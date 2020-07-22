Susanna Marcus had requested her Catholic Priest be allowed to visit her critically ill husband.When her efforts proved unsuccessful she filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights Of the U.s. Department of Health and Human Services which resulted in Prince Georges Hospital Center changing its visitation policy and ultimately all the hospitals in The University Of Maryland Medical System.
university Of Maryland Medical System changes clergy visitation policy after federal complaint resolution
