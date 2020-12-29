Jan. 20, 2021 will be a historic moment for our country as we watch the first woman and first Black person be sworn in as vice president of the United States. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' position represents excitement and hope for many people in the country and in Prince George's County, especially for the women of Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter (PEO) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA), Incorporated®
It will be a moment of pride and awe for members of the sorority who worked hard to get out the vote in Prince George's county during the 2020 general election. The organization hosted a variety of voter education and engagement activities to help get voters to the polls. The group specifically targeted residents in Laurel, Bowie, and Greenbelt, which are the communities that PEO serves. PEO's voter engagement activities are aligned with AKA’s national efforts to recognize the political prowess and leadership of Black women to create positive sustainable change.
A few members of the sorority shared their thoughts with us about a member of their organization becoming the first woman and first Black woman to serve as Vice President of the United States:
"Our sorority was founded on the principles of sisterhood, scholarship and service to all mankind. To experience one of our members living up to these principles at the second highest level of government is phenomenal. As a Black woman, to be able to experience this historic moment, I am inspired more than ever before to make a difference in the communities we serve. We have no limits to what we can achieve."- Benita A. Swindell, Psi Epsilon Omega President
"As a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., I am elated that Vice President -elect Kamala Harris is breaking the glass ceiling, as a woman of color, to take the helm of one of the highest positions in this land. It only takes one determined person to take a stand and change the trajectory and mindset of a nation. Vice President-elect Harris has exemplified the courage and tenacity that will break down barriers that were historically barriers for women. The glass ceiling is breaking thanks to the courage and determination of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris."- Cassandra Jones, Psi Epsilon Omega First Vice President
"I am beyond elated that a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, will be the vice president of the United States! Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris brings intelligence, experience, and compassion to the role that I know will inspire other Alpha Kappa Alpha women to leadership in their communities. What a fantastic opportunity for the world to see how Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority attracts and nurtures Black women leaders!"- Stephanie McGencey, Psi Epsilon Omega Connection Committee Chairman
PEO’s activities are part of the national program, AKAs L.E.A.D. where members are encouraged to L.E.A.D. - Learn, Empower, Advocate, and Decide on legislative, public policy and social justice issues critical to Black women and the African American community. To learn more about PEO visit akapeo.clubexpress.com.
