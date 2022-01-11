Gaithersburg, MD (January 11, 2022) To help ensure the health and safety of our patrons, performers and staff, effective immediately the City of Gaithersburg will require a photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances at the Arts Barn and Kentlands Mansion. Unvaccinated children under 12 years of age and patrons with a medical condition or closely-held religious belief preventing vaccination must provide proof of a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours prior to the performance. Digital or printed copies of vaccination cards and negative PCR tests will be accepted. Please note that this policy is subject to change pending Montgomery County Board of Health vaccination requirement regulations currently under consideration.
“Vaccines and booster shots have proven to be safe and provide effective protection from the most severe consequences of COVID-19,” said Carolyn Muller, Director of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture. “Combined with our masking requirements, we are taking the necessary steps to protect our guests, our partners and our employees while continuing to offer enriching cultural experiences for the Gaithersburg community.”
Full vaccination is defined as being 14 days past receiving the second dose of an FDA or WHO authorized double-dose vaccine or 14 days past receiving a sole dose of an FDA or WHO authorized single-dose vaccine. This policy is subject to change should the CDC modify the definition of “full vaccination.”
Masks are required at all times for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor spaces at the Arts Barn and Kentlands Mansion. Masks are not required for outdoor events, but are strongly recommended if unvaccinated or when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
The full vaccination policy is available on the City’s website at www.gaithersburgmd.gov. Please also review the “Plan Your Visit” page here for more about seating, exchange policies, health and safety measures, and what to expect when attending events at the Arts Barn and Kentlands Mansion. Note that all programs and events are subject to change pending the current health situation.
