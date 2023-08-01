Sami Saeed is a rising senior at Richard Montgomery High School in Montgomery County Public Schools. He is the newest Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) since his swearing-in ceremony on July 11.
The Sentinel: Why did you decide to run for SMOB?
SS: Throughout my middle school career in particular, and even leading up into tenth grade, there were so many glaring problems with the school system that I saw. I felt like the leaders that were in charge, especially even the student leaders, weren’t addressing those issues and weren’t reaching out to the average student. I wanted to bring the perspective of the typical student and what they see as issues and what they want to change. The quote that I use to describe my whole campaign was “Be the change that you want to see.” I always wanted to see change, and I always wanted to see things get done. And now, it’s time to step up and be that change that I always talked about.
The Sentinel: What are some of the most important policies you’re going to prioritize in this upcoming school year?
SS: So throughout my campaign, I had ten total focuses, and a big one that I’m focusing on this year is communication. Communication is one of the great equalizers. It’s also one of the things that allows every single kind of policy or change that you make to have an effect. So, when I say communication, I mean that I want to ensure that all 160,000 students in this county, especially the 87,000, middle and high school students, know about the changes going on at the Board, know about the changes going on in MCPS, and know how to get their voice heard. A lot of student leaders say that they represent specific groups. But my philosophy is that I want to enable these groups to represent themselves. The only way that they can do that is if they know the ways that they can get involved in leadership opportunities. So through that, communication is the ultimate way to allow the student voice to actually be heard equitably in the county. Every policy I’m going to focus on, and any resolution I get passed, whether it be wellness days, increasing security, or a policy to enhance the quality of school lunches, that basically will go unnoticed unless there is direct communication. Those kinds of things don’t have an impact on students unless the students are aware of the changes that are being made. One way to do this is by bringing back the SMOB Monthly Minute, which was a quick message about updates and opportunities for students. I also really hope to utilize things like TikTok and Instagram to my advantage and make interesting and enjoyable reels that students will actually want to watch, that will update them on any information they need to know. By the end of the year, I want to pass a resolution to allow wellness days, which are days that teachers can’t assign new assignments for students, and students can do things like meditation, yoga, basketball or soccer in the gym. We can introduce all these mental health resources, but if we don’t have a centralized time and day for students to really utilize them, they’re not going to be utilized.
The Sentinel: How do you feel about the criticism that so many SMOBs come from RM and other more privileged schools in MCPS?
SS: That’s definitely a valid criticism. We don’t want to see a couple of high schools dominate, but even so, when you look at the number of SMOBs, Whitman and Springbrook — which is an NEC High School — are tied for second place, so you always have to be cognizant of that. Also, Richard Montgomery is the third most diverse high school in the entire county, and one of the most diverse high schools in the state of Maryland. So, when you have RM SMOBs, they’re never the same. I think the criticism definitely is valid, but there’s a lot more to it. I’m also already trying to make changes to increase equity. I’m trying to introduce a resolution to limit the number of candidates per school, so you don’t have one school dominating. I also forged my SMOB advisory council to ensure equal representation for every school. All of the policies that I will pursue, and I’m already pursuing, speak more to the power of my agenda rather than just my school.
The Sentinel: What do you see as an obstacle to getting your agendas pushed?
SS: The Board of Education is a group of eight people — seven adults and one student. The values of the students are not always going to be the same as the adults. And, to get a resolution passed, which is the core of legislative change for any board member, you have to get five votes. If it’s a resolution that’s sweeping, and will change a lot, it’s not easy to get five votes. Another thing is that SMOBs are not policy experts. For Board members, their job is not to create and push for policy. In fact, the Board’s job is simply to oversee the Superintendent and the operations of the school system. Even so, there’s ways to ask questions and inquire about certain projects. I’m not going to have 100 accomplishments by the end of the year, but I think that I can have a pretty hefty list with those main sections like communication, mental health, representation equity, and quality school lunches. We’re definitely going to make a lot of improvements.
The Sentinel: How is it working with the Board of Education members? Are they more dubious of your policies and ideas because you’re still a student?
SS: We’re very lucky in Montgomery County to have one of the most responsive and understanding boards, and a Board that promotes the student voice and cares about the youth. I can think of multiple members who see the youth as the number one voice they need to hear. When you look at the other counties in Maryland, we’re one of the only two who actually have voting rights for SMOBs. I have full voting rights except for being able to fire personnel, which is understandable. Our Board members respect the Student Member of the Board, they respect our values, and they respect our goals.
The Sentinel: How do you plan to communicate effectively with the student body about the work you’re doing?
SS: I think the SMOB Advisory Council is really going to be my most effective tool. We have 600 total members, and we’re going to extend those applications again for a couple of weeks in the beginning of the school year so I’m expecting hundreds more signups after that. We have people from pretty much every single middle and high school, and they’ll be able to help spread the word. Just due to the sheer number of people on my SMOB Advisory Council and how effective they can be, it’s such an efficient tool. I'm trying to create a Presidents Council which is every SGA president of every high school in MCPS. They will host monthly meetings to share ideas about fundraisers, events, policies they’ve implemented at their schools, and how these initiatives worked. I’m going to sit in at those meetings, and hear what they have to say. With all of these organizations — SMOB Advisory Council, the President’s Council, county SGA for middle and high school students — I can gather information, spread information, and overall, create great change.
The Sentinel: If you could say anything to the student body that you’re going to be representing next year, what would you say?
SS: I want students to continually hold me accountable, but I also want them to be engaged. I really hope that when I make an Instagram post, a TikTok, a SMOB Monthly Message, or hold an event, that students really want to be engaged in that. I hope they know the reason I’m here, which is to be the change they want to see. I think there’s a big culture of talking about all the problems right now. I just want students to know that they all have the ability to be part of the solution, and that it doesn’t take a specific set of skills or experience. Every student is capable of it. So, I really hope they’ll be very passionate about advocating for what they care about, and they’ll try to show up to these events and join these organizations. And overall, we can continue our legacy as Montgomery County being the county with the strongest and most active student population.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
