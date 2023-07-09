In 2016, Steven Seuferer decided he wanted to be a politician. The San Diego native was first introduced to Maryland after joining the Air Force, where he was stationed in Fort Meade. After leaving the military, he returned to San Diego, but felt homesick for Maryland. He met his wife at age 30, and they moved back a few years later, following a brief stint in Phoenix, Arizona. Seuferer currently resides in Montgomery County, working in IT for a medical investing company. He is now running for Senate as a Democrat to replace Ben Cardin, who announced he would not seek reelection in 2024.
The Sentinel: Why did you decide to run for Senate?
SS: When I was young, I never really wanted to get into politics. I never thought about it; I never really liked it. When something would come on the news, my eyes would glaze over and I’d ignore it. And then a few years ago, somewhere around 2015 or 2016, I don’t know what happened. For some reason, I started becoming more interested in politics, and I saw the direction the country was going and I did not like it. So I decided rather than screaming into the ether and being ignored, I would at the very least find a way to put myself out there so my opinions would be heard.
The Sentinel: What are your most important political positions?
SS: One of the most important positions I’m going to be taking in this campaign is that trans rights are human rights, and the LGBTQ community deserves equal rights just as anyone else
does. Another one that has just come up recently is that just as the President has term limits, every other major elected position should also have some sort of term limits. The Senate, the House of Representatives, and honestly, the Supreme Court. We’ve recently learned that putting someone into that kind of position for the duration of their life has consequences if they prove to not be an incorruptible beacon of justice.
The Sentinel: What is your position on abortion?
SS: My personal opinion is that unless there are massive advances in science, I will never, ever have to experience firsthand what pregnancy feels like. Therefore, we should be looking to the people that do have to experience these things — to their opinion more than the opinions of disgruntled men. My personal stance on abortion is pro choice; a woman’s body is her own business. I would 100% support any laws that left it up to a woman and their physician to make any given decisions regarding that. In the case of abortions that may need to occur because of consensual activities, I would concede that the man who assisted in the conception of a child should at least be consulted. But ultimately, the final decision would be up to the one who’s going to be burdened with it the most.
The Sentinel: What is your position on trans athletes in sports?
SS: From what I’ve been able to find, when trans individuals have competed in sports with cis individuals, they don’t really exhibit a distinctive advantage. I don’t believe a trans person necessarily has an advantage against cisgendered individuals, because the person is on hormones. It changes their composition so it’s fairly well in line with cisgendered individuals, and some cisgendered individuals just have higher testosterone quantity than other cisgendered individuals.
I feel like it’s a weird, complicated issue, and it doesn’t need to be as complicated. If they really want to do something, they should remove the gendered aspect of sports, and divide the categories by the quantity of testosterone in a person’s body.
The Sentinel: What is your position on gun control?
SS: A lot of what has historically been attempted to be passed to limit people’s access to guns and to categorize guns and whatnot has been done by people who don’t know anything about firearms. The very first time my dad took me shooting, I was five or six. So I’ve had experience with firearms my whole life. I would definitely support much stricter background checks to purchase a firearm that would include a mental health evaluation or possibly a short series of mental health evaluations. As far as banning specific types of firearms, I don’t know how effective that would actually be. If there were to be research to show that it would decrease the number of incidents of gun violence in a given year, or even in a given week, I would definitely support it, but as it stands right now, banning a specific type of firearm is currently reliant upon the people who own them to come forward. There is absolutely no military force that has the logistical capabilities to remove firearms from the American people. But limiting who can own a firearm is the best chance we’ve got.
The Sentinel: How do you feel about defunding the police?
SS: I am in favor of demilitarizing the police and putting the funds that pay for military grade weaponry, vehicles, and equipment towards a separate branch of public service that could be called in lieu of the police for certain situations like a mental health crisis. We can call this group of people who will understand the situation, and the likelihood of them shooting anyone at the scene is as close to zero as you can get.
The Sentinel: How do your positions differ from those of the Democratic slate?
SS: I don't think a majority of Democrats have really considered that we need term limits on the Supreme Court. It seems like the majority of the Democratic party seems to just be of the thought that if we’re going to do something with the Supreme Court, it would be to stack the courts. That just feels unwieldy at a certain point. Also, there’s a lot of laws being passed relating to medical care, medical coverage, and the constitutionality of medical procedures. The Senate, the Supreme Court, and the White House are not elected positions that are held by physicians. But these people are still making decisions affecting medical treatment for millions upon millions of people. So, one of the thoughts I had is that any bill related to medical care or medical treatment needs to first be approved by a panel of fully licensed medical physicians. Each state can select a physician that represents a breadth of knowledge sufficient that they can be trusted with this and also who represents the stake of a particular state.
The Sentinel: What will you do for the citizens of Maryland specifically as a senator?
SS: I feel like Maryland is on a good track as far as what laws we pass and what our values and ideals are, and I would try to bring those ideals and beliefs to the United States Senate. Additionally, once my campaign funds would allow, I intend to body cam myself the way the police do. So anytime I'm doing anything in an official capacity, I would be body cammed so that the people of Maryland and the US would be able to see exactly what I’m doing and hear exactly what I’m saying. They can comment on it to make suggestions so that I am truly a representative of the people. The only exception would of course be if I’m dealing with classified information.
