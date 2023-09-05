The City of Gaithersburg canceled its 85th Annual Labor Day Parade Sunday due to an anticipated heat forecast.
The City announced the cancellation on its website and social media, where residents applauded this move.
The Labor Day celebration, typically held rain or shine, marks summer’s unofficial end. With a route winding down East Diamond and Russell Avenues, the canceled parade was set to take place on the streets of Olde Towne Plaza from 1 to 3 p.m.
Multiple Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning morning news anchor and WUSA9 TV’s consumer investigative reporter Larry Miller would have been the Master of Ceremonies.
The event would have also consisted of an assortment of community groups and attractions like clowns, dance groups, equestrian units, high school marching bands, antique cars and fire trucks to name a few.
Food vendors were also set to be located in Olde Towne Plaza and the parking lot adjacent to the Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Fire Station.
