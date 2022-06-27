Today, the Supreme Court released its official decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case challenging the right to access abortion in the United States and the precedent set by Roe v. Wade.
The decision overrules Roe and decades of protections for reproductive rights
According to the CDC, almost 3 million women in the U.S. have experienced Rape-Related Pregnancies sometime during their life. A three-year study of Rape-Related Pregnancies in the U.S., published by the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, found that 5% of rape victims of reproductive age became pregnant as a result of rape, with a majority of pregnancies in adolescents. Of these victims, 50% terminated the pregnancy.
This ruling will hurt sexual assault survivors, women, and all pregnant people by depriving them of fundamental rights.
MCASA stands with survivors everywhere.
We are committed to ensuring access to abortion and reproductive health care.
