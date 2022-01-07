As early as Monday, the 10th of January, 2022, rapid testing kits for covid 19 will be available at all of the 19 public library locations across Montgomery County.
Please note, in order to acquire one of these kits, you will need proof of residency, such as a Driver's license.
For much information, please visit their website here.
