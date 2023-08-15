Ray Hiebert, who died this week at 91, was a wunderkind journalism professor who became the American University department chair in his early 30s and dean of the University of Maryland's journalism school at 36, building it over many years into one of the nation's top programs, known today as the Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
The Kiplinger family got to know this talented nurturer of journalists in the mid-'60s, when W. M. Kiplinger (1891-1967)—founder of the Kiplinger Letters and Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine—was looking for someone to manage a new journalism fellowship program for mid-career journalists he was founding in D.C., to be called the Washington Journalism Center.
Kiplinger conceived of the Center as a place where mid-career journalists from around the country could spend six months in Washington attending high-level, in-depth seminars on important issues of the day. By 1965 Kiplinger had floated and promoted the idea among fellow publishers and journalism school deans around America. He recruited a blue-ribbon board of trustees--Katherine Graham (Wash Post); Otis Chandler (LA Times); Edward Scripps; George Gallup; John Johnson (Ebony and Jet); Sol Taishoff (Broadcasting magazine); and numerous other luminaries. Kiplinger funded the launch of the new program largely from his own foundation funds.
The founder and board chair needed someone to serve as the first director and someplace to house the new center. He found both at American University. His son, Austin, then head of the Kiplinger publishing organization, had met the young Ray Hiebert early in 1965, when Hiebert had invited him and numerous other prominent D.C. journalists to give lectures to classes at AU on their aspects of Washington news gathering and analysis. Their remarks became essays in Hiebert's 1966 book, The Press in Washington. Austin was impressed with the young AU department chair and introduced him to his father. They all hit it off. Ray took leave from his chairmanship in the AU journalism department to manage the launch of the new fellowship program.
Among the many future stars of American reporting who won WJC fellowships in the early years of the program were Ann Compton, later White House correspondent for ABC television news, and Brit Hume, the young investigative reporter with Jack Anderson who went on to prominence as a correspondent and analyst with ABC and Fox News.
Hiebert resigned the directorship of the Washington Journalism Center two years later, in 1968, to head the journalism department of the University of Maryland. The WJC continued until the early-1990s, when its seminar program was merged into the National Press Foundation, where it remains the core of the Foundation's mission today.
In his decades at the Philip Merrill School, Hiebert became an expert in international journalism training, lending his talent to journalism workshops all over the world, from Hungary to Liberia, South Africa to Iran and China. With a doctorate in American history, he was a prolific author on many subjects, and a tireless champion of a free and professional press corps.
Ray Hiebert's remarkable career was an inspiration to all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.