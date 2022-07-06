As we continue to work through COVID recovery, housing stability is a top priority. Renter protections are expiring and many of our citizens are vulnerable. Over the last few weeks, I have received messages from renters and housing advocates about notices of upcoming rent increases that will potentially force many families from their homes.
Please join me tomorrow evening, along with Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, for a Renter’s Townhall to discuss this important issue. DHCA and HHS will discuss resources that are available for renters. We will hear from renters who have been affected along and renter’s rights advocates. Most importantly, we want to hear from you!
