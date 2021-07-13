WHAT: Virtual town hall sponsored by Maryland League of Conservation Voters (LCV) with Rep. Steny Hoyer to learn more about the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better Plan and how it will promote clean energy, environmental justice, and jobs in Maryland.
WHO: Speakers to include:
- Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-MD)
- Kim Coble, Executive Director of Maryland LCV
- Questions from partner organizations and individuals
WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, 5:00-6:00 p.m.
WHERE: Media representatives are invited to attend the event and submit questions. Click here to join.
At this virtual town hall, Rep. Hoyer will take questions about the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better agenda and will explain how the plan will deliver much-needed economic, environmental, and equity benefits to Maryland.
The Administration’s Build Back Better agenda would make an historic investment in addressing the nation’s significant infrastructure challenges, while also mobilizing the country to address the climate crisis. It addresses long-standing and persistent racial injustice, and invests in rural communities, green infrastructure, clean water, frontline communities, and communities impacted by the transition to clean energy.
This event will be recorded and streamed live on Facebook.
###
Maryland LCV educates lawmakers and holds them accountable for their leadership and votes on key environmental issues. Their annual scorecard, along with other reports, help inform voters about their legislators’ records.
