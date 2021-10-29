Krista McKim was awarded the My Virtual Learning Success Story by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) for this initiative.
Mrs. McKim was also awarded for this podcast.
If you're interested, here is the link to more information about the student podcast: https://www.fords.org/for-teachers/programs/stand-up-be-heard-the-podcast/
We will be interviewing the individuals involved so stay tuned for more details.
